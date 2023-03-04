The grimly hilarious reason New York is paying BLM rioters over $6M

New York never fails to amuse me. We are all familiar with Saturday Night Live, an NBC production that, in its early years and with its original stellar cast, was the comedic highlight of the week as it came to us "live from New York." Even if its laugh-provoking talent has diminished since the days of John Belushi and Gilda Radner, it can still produce at least an occasional chuckle from this fossilized cynic. Additionally, the comedy routines of the Cuomo brothers, much like the brothers Marx, have me in stitches when I view them. But lately, both the city and state of New York have outdone themselves in providing smiles for citizens outside their borders.

It is widely believed and statistically demonstrated that New Yorkers live in a generous welfare state. Full benefits in New York can garner a welfare recipient the pre-tax amount of $43,700 annually, or an hourly rate of $21.01. At the same time, a Floridian in similar circumstances would receive $12,600, or $6.06 per hour. If you think that benefits in the sums available to New Yorkers are not a disincentive to being employed, you are delusional. The citizens who do get up each day and go to work are paying for those welfare benefits through their exorbitant tax bills. They find those figures laughable but not at all humorous. Is it any wonder that so many New Yorkers, at least those willing to work, are heading south to the Sunshine State? The Floridian sense of humor does not include laughing at the poor guy forced to support freeloaders.

Everyone remembers the damage done throughout the nation by the BLM riots of 2021. In New York City alone, at least 450 businesses were damaged by "protesters" angry about the drug overdose death of career criminal George Floyd. A large number of those businesses were of the mom-and-pop variety and were unable to recoup their losses. They remain closed to this day. The courts awarded each business a maximum of $10,000 to rebuild the business and its owners' lives.

Recently, however, in contrast to the minimal relief offered to those unfortunate business-owners, the BLM class-action lawsuits have awarded the largest payouts for mass arrests in American history. Each of the so-called protesters in New York will receive $21,500 for a total in excess of $6 million from the city and state of New York because "police officers responding to protests frequently failed to wear masks or to assist detained protestors in covering their noses and mouths, and on occasion even forcibly removed protestors' masks, exposing them to a heightened risk of contracting Covid-19."

The best comedy writers in the world could not have come up with this. Thugs, intent on burning and looting, were found to be more sympathetic and deserving to the courts of New York than the victims of their mayhem. It seems that crime does pay, at least in New York. I wonder if the Cuomos get a cut. Or Tony "masked man" Fauci. I guess I should be ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing), and I would be if I weren't SDD (so damned disgusted).

Saturday Night Live could have a field day with this. It's likely that John Belushi and Gilda Radner are spinning in their graves.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Florida.

Image: Johnny Silvercloud via Flickr (cropped), CC BY-SA 2.0.