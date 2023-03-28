The carefully planned Nashville shooting coincides with a so-called ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

While Democrats are busy blaming inanimate objects (i.e., guns) for the fact that an evil person murdered three children and three adults at a Christian school, conservatives are doing useful journalism and have discovered some interesting facts. First, the shooting took place even as so-called “transgender” organizations were pushing hard for a “Trans Day of Vengeance. Second, the killer targeted the school because it was a gun-free zone.

A “transgender” activist group has been promoting a “Day of Vengeance” to take place in Washington, D.C. this coming weekend:

A group of transgender activists is planning a “Day of Vengeance” in Washington, D.C., for March 31-April 2 while raising money for firearms training this week, according to its online materials. The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) said on Twitter that “The time is now, enough is enough,” and uploaded posters to TikTok that said, “We want more than visibility. Trans Day of Vengeance. Stop trans genocide. Save the date: April 1st – 11:00 AM / March 31st – TBA.” [snip] The national group’s website for the Day of Vengeance says, “Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. ‘I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, ‘My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?” -Sylvia Rivera.”

In fact, there is no ‘transgender genocide’ (just as there is no such thing as transgenderism, which is premised on the unscientific idea that someone is in the “wrong” body):

The 'vengeance' is payback for a purported 'trans genocide,' despite newly-released FBI hate crime statistics showing that there were 2 trans hate crime murders in 2021, and only 278 anti-trans hate crimes overall, including petty offenses like vandalism.https://t.co/PwNmQ7mD5d — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 27, 2023

Because the Daily Wire (especially Matt Walsh) has been playing such a large role in challenging the myth of “transgenderism,” the group specifically targeted Nashville:

The group specifically called for vengeance in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/sh9n7bWQ3s — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 27, 2023

While I don’t know of any evidence tying the evil female shooter to the “Day of Vengeance,” it’s certainly true that anger is integral to transgenderism. The way I think of these people, especially if they’re taking hormones, is that they have the aggression of men and the emotionalism of women, which is a very dangerous combination. That’s why I found it disturbing to know there’s a movement among transgender people to be armed. While I believe in every individual’s right to bear arms, I find it unnerving that people who wear their mental illness as a badge of honor are planning to arm themselves en masse. To understand the rage powering the “transgender” crowd, watch what happened to Posie Parker, who wanted to create a space in Auckland for women to speak:

Wild scenes in Auckland as a woman, Posie Parker, is mobbed by transgender activists.



pic.twitter.com/2V3Jjm6c8w — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 25, 2023

Here are a couple of very clear examples of violence from trans activists at Posie Parker’s event at Albert Park in Auckland on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VNsqYPbJKD — The Zeitgeist (@TheZeitgeistNZ) March 26, 2023

🇳🇿#NewZealand



Violence erupts in #Auckland as women’s rights activist Posie Parker is attacked by far-left trans activist



pic.twitter.com/jihGfbFd6j — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) March 25, 2023

The second piece of news, although I cannot find a source for Colion Noir’s assertion, says that the shooter’s manifesto included language saying she chose the school because of its lack of armed security (perhaps explaining why she didn’t target The Daily Wire, despite “transgender” hostility to that outlet):

Crying about an assault an weapon ban when the shooter literally left a manifesto saying that school was chosen because of the lack of armed security compared to another target is wild.



The shooter killed 6 ppl w/ so called Assault weapons. The V-Tech shooter killed 36 w/… — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 27, 2023

You can consider a gun-free zone an invitation to evil. What stopped the shooter was that, after 13 long minutes, two good guys with guns (i.e., police) bravely went after her (unlike the Uvalde police) and shot her.

The issue isn’t guns. The issue is evil and societal breakdown because the people whose lifestyle choices mean that they should be left in peace at the margins of a healthy society have taken center stage—and that’s the one thing Democrats never want to discuss.

Image: Poster for the “Trans Day of Vengeance.” TikTok screen grab.