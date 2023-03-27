The Biden disgrace that unleashed the ongoing torrent of foreign policy disasters

In case you haven’t noticed yet, the foreign policy of the United States is a catastrophe after two years of Biden’s stewardship. A brutal war is killing tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians, China is openly threatening Taiwan and building a blue water navy to outclass our declining forces. Saudi Arabia, the lynchpin of our Arab Middle East policy is playing footsie with the mullahs of Iran, who are acquiring oil markets and technical/economic help from Russia and China, and most importantly, Biden has driven together as allies Russia and China, overcoming natural tensions over their long border and deep rivalry.

Things are going very, very badly for America, and China has not even taken kinetic action against Taiwan, something that is a distinct possibility in the current environment of American diplomatic collapse.

But this collapse is very understandable. It began with an event that continues to reverberate, one that was just celebrated by the Taliban: the clumsy and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that let behind dead Marines and many billions of dollars of military equipment ready for our former enemies to use against us, wither directly or by supplying them to (other) terrorist entities.

Our lying media will cover up this disaster as long as it can: until it becomes impossible. Bad things are in prospect, as our enemies know that we have become, in the prophetic words of Richard Nixon, “A pitiful, helpless giant.”

“If when the chips are down, the world’s most powerful nation, the United States of America, acts like a pitiful, helpless giant, the forces of totalitarianism and anarchy will threaten free nations and free institutions throughout the world.”

