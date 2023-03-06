Texas Medical Board targets doctor for saving lives with off-label prescriptions

“I will not plead guilty to crimes I didn’t commit.” – Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Medical tyranny has reared its ugly head in the Lone Star State. The Texas Minute has reported that the Texas Medical Board is aiming to cancel the medical license of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, for using Ivermectin off-label to cure over 5,000 patients, even though, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, “[t]his practice is legal and common. In fact, one in five prescriptions written today are for off-label use.”

Bowden – who graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1998 and completed her medical residency at Stanford University in 2003 – has practiced medicine without incident for two decades. Then COVID-19 changed everything. Doctors began to seek antivirals with a proven track record of safety to help their patients. Medical trailblazers, such as the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, started prescribing Hydroxychloroquine (aka HCQ) and Ivermectin to their patients, with lifesaving results.

After President Trump sang the praises of HCQ, the media began a smear campaign against the drug (and, later, against Ivermectin as well, calling it “horse paste”). According to Dr. Simone Gold, “On March 20, a day after Trump mentioned the drug, Dr. Anthony Fauci . . . answered ‘no’ when asked if he thought HCQ had promise . . .. Never mind that the treatment’s safe and effective use has been voluminously documented.” Dr. Zelenko’s medical protocol of “hydroxychloroquine, the popular antibiotic azithromycin, and zinc sulfate – along with other combinations of drugs, such as ivermectin – has been adopted by more than 1,000 physicians around the world, including America’s Frontline Doctors,” a group with which Dr. Bowden is participating in a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration’s “aggressive (and likely illegal) anti-ivermectin propaganda campaign.”

When Dr. Bowden recommended treating the ventilator-dependent Sheriff Deputy Jason Jones with Ivermectin, his family concurred. The hospital, however, refused to give Jones the lifesaving therapeutic, so Jones’ wife gave him the Ivermectin on her own initiative. Soli Rice reports, “The law enforcement officer, who had been in a medically induced coma and living on a ventilator for more than two months, has since recovered.” Nevertheless, two Texas hospitals, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Health Huguley Hospital, have complained to the Texas Medical Board about Bowden’s prescribing of Ivermectin – even though not one patient has been harmed by her treatment, and at least one has been brought back from Death’s door. In response to the hospitals’ complaints, the Texas Medical Board is now threatening to revoke Dr. Bowden’s medical license.

Michael Quinn Sullivan reports that, “the Texas Medical Board offered [Dr. Bowden] a settlement: admit guilt, pay a $5,000 fine, take eight hours of Continuing Medical Education and a jurisprudence exam.” Bowden, however, refuses to settle, defying the medical board with righteous indignation: “I will not plead guilty to crimes I didn’t commit.”

Says Bowden, “I’ve never lost a (Covid) patient that has had early treatment. I believe in what I’m doing.” The safety of Ivermectin in treating patients has become so well established that, in the State of Tennessee, Ivermectin is already available over the counter. And there is now a website where the antiviral therapeutic can be purchased for delivery by mail. Becker’s Hospital Review has reported the following:

More than half of all U.S. states have proposed or passed legislation designed to promote access to ivermectin, according to data from the Federation of State Medical Boards. Twenty-eight states have bills that would either restrict medical boards’ authority to discipline clinicians who prescribe the unproven COVID-19 treatment, allow off-label use of the medication or both. Many of these states are concentrated in the Midwest and Southeast.

As a solid consensus about Ivermectin’s medical benefits begins to crystallize, perhaps it is time for the Texas Medical Board to get a clue.

Paul Dowling has authored a book about the Constitution and writes articles for American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.

Image credit: Facebook