South Africa is in freefall

I received an email from a South African friend today, infuriated at his country’s destruction at the hands of his own government’s ideology and incompetence. This was not hyperbole. In fact, the power grid is on the verge of complete collapse, which will leave people without food or water, and, when combined with South Africa’s decay in all other areas, may lead to civil unrest on a scale that could trigger a full civil war.

As a predicate to this post, it’s important to note that, since 1994, when the all-white government finally ended, all South Africa’s presidents have come from the African National Congress, a communist front group. It’s also important to note that South Africa, although in chaotic fashion, has been bowing down before “green colonialism.” As I use it, that phrase means that economically fragile countries destroy their energy infrastructure to suit the climate delusions coming from affluent western nations.

Image: South Africa chaos in 2022. YouTube screen grab.

Now, all those communist and “green” chickens are coming home to roost in a terrible way (hat tip: Instapundit):

South Africa is on the verge of “collapse” amid rolling blackouts and warnings a total power grid failure could lead to mass rioting on the scale of a “civil war”. Western embassies including the United States and Australia have advised their citizens in the country to stock up on “several days worth” of food and water and be on high alert during extended blackouts sweeping the country. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national “state of disaster” on February 9 in response to the record electricity shortage, which has seen state-owned power company Eskom institute rolling blackouts – dubbed “load shedding” – lasting up to 12 hours in some cases.

This tweet from Joel Pollak focuses on Cape Town, which is a city that the WEF has commended for going green:

What “load shedding” in South Africa 🇿🇦 looks and sounds like: Urban Square, Century City mall, Cape Town, South Africa, 4:07 a.m., February 15, 2023. The electricity from Eskom, the state-owned power company, cuts out, and then the private generators kick in. Credit: @joelpollak pic.twitter.com/XhMYvWnMlb — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 15, 2023

The U.S. is taking the situation very seriously:

The US Embassy this month advised citizens to “maintain 72-hours’ worth of supplies at home by stockpiling non-perishable food, three litres of drinking water per person per day, and medicines and first aid supplies”. It comes after the US government last month warned its stakeholders in South Africa to prepare for a total collapse of the power grid, tech publication MyBroadband reported.

A Twitter thread from @#zombieland, who describes himself as living within South Africa, spells out what happened. It’s long but, if you’re interested, it’s worth reading in its entirety because we in America are going down the same socialist pathway when it comes to handling our human and natural resources.

The Biden administration’s infrastructure plan does nothing to shore up essential infrastructure. Instead, as happened under Obama, it’s all about “green.” Water plans, roads, railways, and bridges are being left to decay. Meanwhile, the equity agenda may be behind the near misses plaguing our airports, which will inevitably lead to a disastrous crash.

Our electric grid isn’t hardened against EMP attacks or domestic terrorism, and the “green” push means our aging systems are being put under enormous stress. Meanwhile, rather than buffing up nuclear power and other reliable fossil fuel, we’re turning to unreliable wind and solar to power all those electric vehicles leftists are demanding must dominate our roads within a decade. Leftist states are already having rolling blackouts, and Texas (Texas!) collapsed under an ice storm.

Our trains aren’t “dead,” but they’re dangerous. They’re falling off their tracks on an increasingly regular basis, despite carrying important goods and dangerous chemicals. East Palestine is Exhibit A, but it’s happening all over.

Our societal collapse is also a slo-mo reflection of South Africa. In major American cities, our police are defunded and demoralized, and crime is growing at an exponential rate. This video from St. Louis exemplifies criminals’ confidence, although you need a strong stomach to watch.

With the Democrats having deliberately broken our economy, which they did to destroy Trump and wipe out the more conservative middle class, the number of people dependent on the government for sustenance is growing. It’s augmented by the young people who have simply dropped out.

Our military is becoming a joke. Our weapons supply is swiftly depleted with no apparent replenishment plans. Meanwhile, the troops are being downgraded and demoralized through carefully applied racial and sexual policies.

You’ll recognize in the following thread everything that plagues the United States. We’re just not quite as far down the road yet.

2. [Part 1: Intro]



South Africa is a beautiful country and home to many unique languages and cultures, such as the Afrikaner (or Boer). We have a base load of around 70 million people, access to both sea and land trade and are considered a great tourist destination. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

4. [Part 2: The wasteland]



Buckle up. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

6. * Sewage treatment works - more than half are offline. And those are working, aren't effective. https://t.co/GrZfs9aEvN — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

8. * Electrical grid - by now, most of you know that South Africa is going through "load shedding". Where the government turns off large parts of the electrical grid in order to avoid grid collapse. https://t.co/25AIThjJwu



This leads to every possible issue imaginable. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

10. * Almost every single state run enterprise (SOE), is defunct. They're literally the spitting image of Zimbabwe. ESKOM - our only power producer - is dead in the water. Averaging a 50% or less power output. https://t.co/EdUrAAYqZA — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

12. * Our rail is dead. 1/4 of our freight, gone in not even 5 years. But it's worse now.. the rail just isn't there anymore. It's gone. Stolen. Every piece of available track, copper cable and scrap metal - gone. https://t.co/uzSzjWFeE2

https://t.co/isflc68nDH — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

14. Working roads, what's that? 😂 Our roads are basically just one giant pothole and nothing else. I don't want to repeat it, but our roads have collapsed. At some stage, they even ran out of tar to facilitate repairs. https://t.co/IEND13orNBhttps://t.co/MjqKdPQLNt — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

16. City Power - our biggest grid repairer - is almost non operational. They also no longer do Nightshift due to attacks on employees and lack of funds. They've also used up their budget for the year. https://t.co/xGYlNoWAnf — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

18. [Part 3: Societal collapse]



This is why we are where we are. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

20. Looting is our national sport. Trucks are targeted (guerilla warfare style) and stopped on uphills. Objects are then placed behind the wheels so that the driver cannot escape. Looting then begins. https://t.co/cZfcrINHRuhttps://t.co/2cIU3F0quS — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

22. Crime. Read 👇



1 rape every 10 minutes.

80 murders every 24 hours.

3 - 4 kids murdered every 24 hours.

Average of 70 hijackings a day.

Average of 2500 home invasions every 24 hours.

At least 4 - 5 CIT heists every week. pic.twitter.com/HWPvw9xGxE — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

24. Societal collapse has led to the US government issuing a warning to international travelers in SA - stock up prepper style on food and water. https://t.co/6XaYMjbdsu — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

26. Every other day, a coordinated attack takes place on our water, power and comms infrastructure. Water lines are targeted, sub stations stripped out and cellphone tower batteries stolen. pic.twitter.com/Fh0wmlcmGm — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

28. There are 30 million people in this country, all receiving some form of a government grant. Our population? A grand total of 60 million. God help us. The grant for supporting children is somewhere around R500 ($28). The poor are basically being paid to have kids. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

30. EWC and NHI. Expropriation Without Compensation - where the government takes your land and gives it to the "previously disadvantaged". NHI is basically a national health insurance thing where you use the government as a medical aid. All of this will be in play, soon. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

32. Take some barbed wire and throw it on the ground - that's our borders. Further adding to societal issues as the undocumented hoardes swarm in. YouTube videos made by my friend, @JacquesBroodryk on behalf of @afriforum.https://t.co/RxEn0VDLeChttps://t.co/hqfEOXmPnx — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

34. [Part 4: Final outcome]



Mass unrest, decay into oblivion and public uprisings.. that will be the end of SA. Sounds bleak.. I know. But there is hope, check the next Tweet. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023

36. Institutions such as @afriforum and @solidariteit - community focused places that want only the best for our beautiful land. Communities will pull through, but only if they prepare accordingly. Normalize the discussion around the collapse of SA.. don't get eaten. — #zombieland (@k9_reaper) February 28, 2023