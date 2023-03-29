Sen. Ted Cruz rips Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas a new one

For a while now, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been gaslighting Congress and public with lizard-like calm about the U.S. border being secure, even as news reports all around him demonstrate with cameras that it's in ever-growing chaos.

Now Sen. Ted Cruz has effectively called bee ess.

According to the Washington Examiner:

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security blasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for unleashing a "revolting" series of accusations against him during a public hearing that descended into chaos over his handling of the border. Cruz and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced off Tuesday afternoon in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about oversight of DHS. "Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now — your behavior is disgraceful. And the deaths, the children assaulted, the children raped. They are at your feet, and if you had integrity, you'd resign," Cruz said in his final statement. "And I will tell you, the men and women of the Border Patrol, they've never had a political leader undermine them. They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you're willing to let children be raped to follow political orders," Cruz continued. "This is a crisis. It's a disgrace. You won't even admit this human tragedy is a crisis.

Deaths at his feet? His own men and women despise him? "That answer is laughable." "You have just testified you are incompetent."

Those are tough words, but perfectly accurate.

Cruz asked Mayorkas one 'yes or no' question after another and not once did Mayorkas answer 'yes' or 'no' to any question about murderers released, deaths of aliens, children trafficked, numbers crossing, numbers of getaways or any other known border statistic. Mayorkas couldn't even bring himself to admit the most basic facts on the books for all to see. Almost every time, Mayorkas attempted to preface his claim, with a political speech, beginning with: "That is why..."

Mayorkas appeared to be taken aback when Cruz wouldn't take those answers and loudly interrupted him. As he built his case brick by brick like the prosecutorial ace that he is, laying the migrant deaths at his feet, Mayorkas smirked a couple times, and then put on that unflappable tone again as if he were always a mild mannered bureaucrat, responding to the call to respond with a haughty declaration Cruz's statement was "revolting" as if he were a lady at high tea forced to listen to the little people, so he wouldn't respond.

Naturally, this will please his masters back at the White House, given how they talk in private, but it did give the impression that he had nothing to say for himself and his sorry record any more than the Biden administration did.

After that. Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Josh Hawley, and Sen. John Kennedy gave him comparable hell ("Did you just parachute in from another planet?" the deceptively folksy Kennedy asked), focusing on Mayorkas' failure to implement sensible policies and his two years of doing nothing, but Cruz was the one who brooked no guff, interrrupting Mayorkas every time he failed to answer simple questions with the 'yes' or 'no' Cruz was asking for. Cruz's charts and graphs were devastating, too.

The message sent from this encounter is that easy street is over for the Bidenites. Nonsense is going to get interrupted. Talk straight or face humiliation.

It's the best approach. The border is out of control, Mayorkas is not trying to resolve the border crisis, and the pat answers are not being accepted anymore.

Cruz spoke for many with his harsh line of questioning, but it was obvious that he was dealing with a weasel who's gotten away with it for too long. Given that an impeachment of Mayorkas is probably not going to happen, Cruz has done the U.S. a public service, putting himself out there and exposing Mayorkas for the incompetent fool he is. May it happen to him again and again until he either wises up, or gets out.

Party's over, pal.

