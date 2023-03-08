Ron DeSantis goes on the offensive against leftist lies about his education policies

One of the most admirable things Ron DeSantis has done is spearhead the fight against leftist forces (Disney, “educators,” the media, etc.) that are aggressively indoctrinating children in radical race and gender ideology. Leftists have countered with non-stop lies about what is getting excluded from Florida classrooms under the new policies. Today, DeSantis struck back with an hour-long event—"Exposing the Book Ban HOAX”—addressing what’s really happening in Florida. The press conference opened with a graphic video allowing everyone to see that leftists politicians and media talking heads are lying about the racist and explicitly sexual material in Florida schools.

Here’s the video. Please take seriously the warning saying that the content is not suitable for children. The reason to watch this video is to understand just how graphic the material really is and how aggressively and grotesquely the leftist establishment lies in its fight to keep this material within children’s orbit:

Warning: This video contains pornographic images and content not suitable for children. If you can’t read these books at a school board meeting, should they be in a school? https://t.co/gHBoQh5eYa — Taryn Fenske (@tarynfenske) March 8, 2023

(If you prefer not to see pornography, you can read a somewhat less graphic description here.)

If you’re interested in the entirety of the press conference, which had several speakers in addition to Ron DeSantis, here is that video. Be warned, though, that the above video plays before DeSantis himself appears.

Exposing the Book Ban Hoax https://t.co/s0E3IVq4kh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 8, 2023

It's obvious that DeSantis is playing for keeps here, and he’s right to do so. Leftists understand that sex is a powerful tool for recruiting people to its cause. If it can capture young children via sex (mostly LGBTQ+++), victimhood (racial and sexual), and guilt (heaped upon white children), leftists will have those children in thrall to them forever.

In many ways, it’s in our schools that the battle for the soul of America begins and ends. DeSantis understands that most parents look at their sweet, innocent, vulnerable children and do not want them to be taught from an early age that they are victims, predators, or sexual objects. This is the fight in which conservatives can gain allies from parents who have so far shied away from the political wars. And this is a fight that we must win.

The video is stomach-churning when you consider that the material displayed is intended for children, but DeSantis has done the right thing by forcing the left to confront the reality behind the lies—and, quite frankly, by forcing parents to acknowledge that their schools, no matter how much the schools promise that they love your children as much as you do, are almost certainly doing exactly the same thing.

Image: Ron DeSantis, exposing the hoax. Twitter screen grab.