Revolting: White children beaten to their knees on the playground to emphasize Black importance

Sometime in mid-January, under the direction of Ron DeSantis, Florida’s state department of education dispatched a letter to the College Board, informing the organization that a certain course was prohibited from being taught in the state’s schools: AP African American studies.

The course covers topics like “Black queer studies” and “racial capitalism” — obvious leftism — but despite that, DeSantis’s move caused outrage among leftwing Black supremacists and academics. Today, The Guardian published an exclusive interview-type story with Kimberlé Crenshaw, a professor and “leading voice” on critical race theory. Crenshaw declared the move to prohibit revisionist history as “just the tip of the iceberg” of a renewed campaign to subjugate Black Americans, warning the readers of “make America great again” extremists. From the article:

[Crenshaw] warned that the rightwing battle against racial justice education not only threatens US democracy, but encourages a revival of segregationist values and policies.

Someone get this lady a real history book! A “revival of segregationist values”? Remind me again which president re-segregated federal agencies? Oh, that’s right — Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat. What party was responsible for Jim Crow laws? Democrats. Who said he didn’t want his children growing up in a “racial jungle”? None other than Joe Biden. I could go on and on….

She’s steeped in misinformation, and it really is dangerous…. Yesterday, the Daily Mail reported the following:

A criminal investigation at an Ohio elementary school has been launched after black students forced their white peers to say 'Black Lives Matter' on camera and assaulted those who didn't. The incident at Kenwood Elementary on February 10 showed the altercation play out as two students were initially seen escorting their peer to an area on the playground while punching the student in the head. Footage of the 17-minute video showed the student being tossed on the ground while another student joined seconds later. About 10 minutes later a third student was thrown right beside them. … S​​chool Principal Evan Hunsaker told police he was informed about the incident the following Monday. 'He stated that a few of the students who had tried to avoid the situation, were chased down and escorted, dragged, or carried to the spot on the playground. One student was also punched in the head by one of the suspects,' the police report reads.

As a mother to two young boys, stories like this shatter my heart. My heart breaks for the victimized children, but it also breaks for the perpetrators — their precious minds have been poisoned by people like Crenshaw. Instances like those listed above are exactly why Governor DeSantis found the “woke indoctrination” so offensive; it’s tearing up our country and our unity.

From the Book of Truth: “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.”

