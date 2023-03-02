Republican lawmaker in Florida offers an ingenious solution to stop the Democrats

If you don’t know who “Florida Man” is, allow me to explain. It’s an internet joke, a moniker endowed to peculiar and wild people with carpe diem attitudes, because coincidentally, they almost always reside in Florida. For example: In 2020, Richard Wilbanks took his Spaniel puppy for a walk around the backyard, and out of nowhere and “like a missile,” an alligator jumped from a pond and snatched the dog. Without even losing the cigar in his mouth, 74-year-old Wilbanks jumped in the water, pried open the jaws of the reptile, freed the dog (and subsequently himself), and walked home dripping in blood — Wilbanks is Florida Man. (You can find a list of hilarious and real headlines about “Florida Man” here.)

But now another Florida Man has entered the fray, and he’s a Republican legislator from Spring Hill, Florida. Two days ago, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia introduced SB1248, known as “The Ultimate Cancel Act”, which would go into effect July 1st of this year. The proposed law is a brilliant act against utterly obliterate the state’s Democrat party, given the language — from the bill:

Citing this act as 'The Ultimate Cancel Act'; requiring the Division of Elections to immediately cancel the filings of a political party if certain conditions exist; requiring the division to follow a certain procedure; requiring the division to provide a specified notice to certain voters; authorizing a canceled political party to reregister with the Department of State; providing procedures for an organization to reregister as a political party, etc.

“If certain conditions exist”.... So what are they? Also from the bill:

The division shall immediately cancel the filings of a political party, to include its registration and approved statues as a political party, if the party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.

Ingoglia dropped the mic drop MOAB (Mother Of All Bombs), and it did not disappoint. If you’re anything like me, you’re beyond annoyed dealing with leftists who virture signal on race, as they align with the party of literal slavery.

As a small news outlet reported:

The Democratic Party is all but dead in Florida — no Democrat holds a statewide office — and now a state senator who was chairman of the Florida Republican Party is trying to kill it entirely.

The Democrat party needs to be killed, and this Republican lawmaker just presented Republican legislatures around the nation with the blueprint to begin demolition. If Republicans across the board were all an Ingoglia Florida Man, America would be great again.

