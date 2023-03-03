PNC Bank has dropped Donald Trump Jr’s account for his news app

Donald Trump Jr. was a co-founder of MxM, a news aggregation app. ROCDIGITAL LLC, the app’s parent company, decided to bank with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. However, Don Jr. and his partner Taylor Budowich revealed that PNC had canceled the app’s bank account. PNC insists that its decision wasn’t because of politics. Without knowing more facts, we must accept that statement as true but, if we assume solely for the sake of argument that it’s not true, there’s a possible civil rights violation here.

Just last year, Don Jr. and Budowich launched MxM news. The app is not overtly partisan. Instead, according to the information on the Apple Store page, it’s simply a way to get all the news without censorship:

MxM News delivers curated news that cut through the censorship, mainstream bias, and institutional dominance that has left society divided and misinformed. The platform allows readers to access the news that matters, particularly when it is being ignored. Updated minute-by-minute with news coverage from a diversity of publications and topics, readers have a one stop to be informed and stay informed.

That is, it’s not offering dramatically slanted news, although it has a low-key bias. Instead, it offers more news, the kind that the MSM ignores.

Because an app is a business concern, ROCDIGITAL needed a bank account, and it chose PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, for that purpose. It’s a big institution and, presumably, a reliable one, with $2.1 billion in annual revenue and total assets of $557 billion.

Image: Donald Trump, Jr. by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

In theory, your money should be safe at PNC, but the website hints (strongly) at corporate bias. All you must do is search the word “diversity” on its website, and the leftism comes oozing out. Naturally, it has a whole DEI “strategy” for its “investment platform.” It also demands supplier diversity, customer diversity, inclusive diversity, workplace diversity, and so on. Indeed, the “diversity” word search returns 1,008 results, only some of which involve traditional diversity for investments (as in, don’t put all your financial eggs in one product sector basket).

The combination of a woke bank and a Trump family business led to a seemingly inevitable result:

Budowich told Fox Digital he only discovered their company account with PNC had been terminated when he tried to pay vendor invoices at a Florida branch office. He explained, “The teller said he was unable to complete the transfers as the account had been closed and balance had been zeroed out.” Budowich continued, “After being told to call a generic helpline, I was informed by the PNC representative that per the terms and conditions, PNC reserves the right to re-evaluate their business relationships at any time and terminate accounts without cause.” The phrase “without cause” seems significant—it indicates that PNC itself knows there was no reason to terminate the account. “Woke corporations are using their terms and conditions like a guillotine over the head of every conservative entrepreneur,” Budowich concluded.

However, while PNC currently refuses to say why it canceled the MxM account, it assures everyone that it wasn’t for an ideological reason:

For now, of course, we must accept PNC’s statement as true. We look forward to more information.

But let’s pretend, solely for the sake of argument, that PNC was, in fact, offended by Don Jr.’s conservative beliefs and MAGA dad. In that case, Don Jr. might want to investigate filing a fusion Civil Rights Act/constitutional violation lawsuit.

The Civil Rights Act, of course, is directed at race, color, sex, religion, or national origin, with Justice Gorsuch having unforgivably expanded it to the imaginary arena of gender identification. Enacted at the tail-end of the Jim Crow era, the logic behind the public accommodation part of the act (barring restaurants, lodging houses, and entertainment venues from discriminating) was intended to end monopolies that discriminated against whole classes of citizens.

Banks are public accommodations for money. And to the extent that modern politics is the secular faith, one could argue that banks cannot foreclose deposits of money earned legally and spent legally because they disagree with their customers’ “religion (e.g., political ideology).” And indeed, given that the Constitution revolves around political freedom, you could add that the concept must be read into the Civil Rights Act.

Of course, that’s all theoretical. In the short term, the most effective strategy, should it emerge that PNC was acting ideologically, is for people who disagree with PNC’s values to put their money elsewhere. After all, two can play at that game.