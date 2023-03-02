Pete Buttigieg puffs himself up with climate-immortality afflatus

Pete Buttigieg apparently thinks his term as Joe Biden's transportation secretary, is not about transportation, actually, but greenie diktats, all of which propel him to immortality.

Here's how gross he's gotten:

This is the robotic, sanctimonious voice of a climate lunatic who would gladly make you poor, weak, and miserable to achieve climate reductions that are both immeasurable and worthless

pic.twitter.com/MAEEymzJ8U — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 28, 2023

I don't know how anyone can look at that with a straight face.

A huge ecological disaster has taken place in East Palestine, Ohio, leaving dead fish and chickens in its wake, driving thousands from their homes, and this guy tell us he's going to "be remembered" for his greenie virtue-signalling.

He's going to be remembered all right, but not for what he thinks he's going to be remembered for.

This clown is one of the biggest failures in the Biden cabinet, in a crowded field of contenders.

He failed to respond to the East Palestine toxic rail disaster in any timely manner. His term has seen a proliferation of derailings with only a Mr. Magoo response to the widening pattern.

He messed up during the airline crisis of peak holiday travel, doing nothing as thousands of flights were shut down.

He blundered all through the rail crisis in Los Angeles, where looter thieves were leaving the train tracks loaded with boxes of flung out stolen goods.

He made a hash of the supply chain crisis, with ships stranded at ports as targets for sea pirates, shipping containers piling high in stacks in residential areas around Long Beach, and goods unavailable in stores, including critical baby formula, which remains a problem to this day.

He has focused his attention on how to travel in private jets to be with his partner and twins in the midwest, and taking extended periods of maternity leave that he didn't seem to tell anyone about.

Now he's Mr. Green, focusing his transportation term on how to make America's transport system green, while the whole apparat fall down in shambles around him.

Obviously, this is a clown, a guy who has no idea what transportation is for or how it works. He knows nothing but greenie virtue-signaling and how to make that work for his upcoming political campaigns.

He's the worst thing that ever happened to America's transportation system. Now he thinks he will be "remembered" for going green?

Sure, Pete. You will be remembered for your obsession with green.

Just not in the way you think.

Image: Twitter screen shot