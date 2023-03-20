March 20, 2023
New York Times beclowns itself with its latest prediction of climate doom
Having learned nothing from Greta Thunberg’s quiet deletion of her 5 year old tweet predicting doom this year, The New York Times heedlessly is adding yet another doom prognosis in just a few years.
The Times also has obviously learned nothing from its own history:
I am certain the residents of California’s Sierra Nevada, getting hit with several feet more of global warming even as I write, would be contemptuous of this scaremongering, if they saw it.
And the Times is hardly the only source of absurd, failed predictions of doom, as Tucker Carlson mocked last week: