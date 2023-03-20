« So the CDC got hold of our phone data to spy on our whereabouts during COVID lockdowns?
March 20, 2023

New York Times beclowns itself with its latest prediction of climate doom

By Thomas Lifson

Having learned nothing from Greta Thunberg’s quiet deletion of her 5 year old tweet predicting doom this year, The New York Times heedlessly is adding yet another doom prognosis in just a few years.  

The Times also has obviously learned nothing from its own history:

I am certain the residents of California’s Sierra Nevada, getting hit with several feet more of global warming even as I write, would be contemptuous of this scaremongering, if they saw it.

And the Times is hardly the only source of absurd, failed predictions of doom, as Tucker Carlson mocked last week:

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com