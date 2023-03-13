Must-see TV: Mark Levin exposes ‘the scandal no one is talking about’

My hat is off to Mark Levin for his opening statement in Sunday’s edition of Life, Liberty and Levin. While Mark’s show is always worth watching, this particular segment is clearly in the must-see category for anyone concerned about the totalitarian turn Democrat party (world’s oldest political party) has taken.

Mark exposed, with video excerpts, the appalling Jew-hatred visible in Louis Farrakhan’s February 26 “Savior’s Day” rally in Chicago. The media has almost completely ignored the rally, which is itself a scandal. This is a rally that Ticketmaster had no scruples, no second thoughts, about enabling (and profiting off) by selling tickets for it online.

In the rally, the phrase “The synagogue of Satan” was repeatedly invoked to characterize the entire Jewish community. The usual charges of Jews buying political influence and short-circuiting democracy were of course made. But the rhetoric also turned eliminationist, in a chilling way, as if Farrakhan is preparing the way for genocide (again).

Farrakhan’s rhetoric went beyond hate in the direction of incitement. As Mark put it, he “seems to be predicting another Holocaust as far as I can tell.” I would add that he seems to be justifying it. You must see the excerpts to believe them.

But Mark went beyond decrying the hate to document the shameful sucking up of the Democrats to Farrakhan. He featured the 2005 Congressional Black Caucus luncheon Farrakhan attended, where he met Barack Obama, then just beginning is political career. Obama had no compunctions about being photographed with Farrakhan, and the media obediently covered up the photo for many years:

Mark asked: “Is there a reason Joe Biden didn’t condemn this?” and “Is there a reason why the Washington press corps blows this off?”

The answers are all too obvious.

Watch and weep for our country that this man wields so much influence in the party that commands our bureaucracy no matter who sits in the White House.

Hat tip: James Lewis

Photo credits: YouTube screengrabs

Monica Showalter adds: And this Democrat penchant for Farrakhan is far from deeds done in the distant past. In 2018, the Democrat establishment, including ex-President Bill Clinton, stood shoulder to shoulder with Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin's funeral. Their media lackeys tried to crop Farrakhan out of the picture in order to fool the public. Then in 2019, when Rep. Ilhan Omar was caught spewing anti-Semitic tropes in her tweets, Farrakhan urged her to not apologize -- and drew no criticism from Omar or any other Democrat. Mark Levin has collected numerous other examples in the video above or in this Fox News writeup here.