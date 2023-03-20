Most underreported story: Evidence of the Biden family’s $ millions from China now documented with bank records

It comes as no surprise that the propaganda arm of the Democrats called the “mainstream media” has no interest in informing the American people of the gravity of the evidence piling up that Joe Biden has been bought off by the Chinese Communist Party. Thanks to the efforts of James Comer, we already have bank records of $1 million flowing to Biden family members through a cutout named Rob Walker, shortly after Biden left office as VP.

There is no indication of any particular services performed for this treasure, nor is there any expertise among the recipients, who include the current POTUS’s son Hunter, his brother James, Hunter’s mistress-at-the time Hallie Biden (who is also his brother’s widow and Biden’s daughter-in-law) and an entity simply named “Biden.”

Rep. Comer, appearing on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures program on Fox News, said that this is “only the beginning.” There are “as many as 11 other deals” that are being examined by his committee.

YouTube screengrab

Comer emphasizes that his investigation is of Joe Biden, not his family. The family members are intermediaries (my term) in the flow of money from Beijing-controlled entities to Biden entities.

The key moment came six and a half minutes into the interview that is embedded below.

“The White House hasn’t been truthful about this from Day One. I don’t think the White House ever dreamed we would get bank records. I’ve got bad news for the White House. This is just the beginning. We’re gonna get a lot more bank records and they’re going to have to continue to backpedal and come up with some kind of reason why the Biden family has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries.”

Needless to say, if Trump or any Republican officeholder were similarly found to have received major funding via family members from our principal adversary, and had a history of softness toward that adversary, an interview like Comer’s would lead every television newscast and would be on the front pages of most newspapers. The word “treason” would be a major feature of the conversations Americans would hear on cable news.

But the media silence won’t stop the flow of records, and won’t stop the depositions and testimony to come. I take Comer at his word that the Biden camp assumed the bank records would never come to light. They know what kind of money is involved, and they must realize how toxic this become.

Whether or not the case of Alvin Bragg against Trump is an attempted distraction – a very successful one so far – doesn’t really matter. An enemy funding a president with millions of dollars is a story that can’t be contained.

Here is the full interview: