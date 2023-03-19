Media laying on the transgender propaganda thick

As numerous right-minded (note: those not led by Democrats!) states take legal steps — my home state of Georgia being one of those — to protect children from radical and irreversible medical "transgender" procedures, this past Friday (3/17/2023), the largest newspaper in Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), published an article littered with pro-transgender propaganda.

The article is entitled "Trans kids say they have target on their back with GOP initiative." The authors spend many of their words detailing the lives of several "transgender" youths in Georgia, who supposedly would be harmed by legislation aimed at protecting vulnerable children. The article does rightly note that the Georgia bill "would ban health care professionals from giving hormones such as estrogen or testosterone to transgender minors. Doctors also would not be allowed to perform surgeries on children seeking to align with their gender identity."

One of the biggest bits of propaganda that runs throughout the piece is the idea that giving hormone treatments and radical cosmetic surgery to children is "health care." It is not "health care" to mutilate and disfigure children. It is child abuse and should be treated as such.

The article details children as young as five years old whose foolish parents subjected them to a "gender transition." The authors write:

Jen Slipakoff, a Kennesaw resident, said her daughter [sic] first started talking about being transgender when she [sic] was 5. Up until then she [sic] had been raised as a boy. She's [sic] 15 now. "We already knew exactly what was happening before she [sic] ever said anything," Slipakoff said. "She [sic] has an older brother, so our house was full of traditional boys toys. And our daughter [sic] would play with those toys in a very different way than our son was. She [sic] would take her little soldiers shopping instead of putting them on the battlefield. She [sic] was always drawn to what we would consider traditional girls toys and traditional female clothing." When she [sic] turned 5, she [sic] asked her [sic] mother to change her [sic] name.

The article also reports on a family with two "transgender" children:

Someone who is nonbinary doesn't identify as strictly male or female. Dare, a 16-year-old from Dacula who uses "they" as their [sic] pronoun, said they were [sic] about 10 when they [sic] started to think they [sic] may be nonbinary. "I've always been gender neutral my whole life," Dare said. "My mom talks about how, when I was really little, I would pick toys from the boys aisle and the girls aisle." Dare and their [sic] sibling, a 13-year-old transgender boy [sic] named Jay, told their parents about their gender identities about the same time in 2020.

Imagine that! Two "transgender" kids from the same family! As historically rare as is "transgenderism," this would be a near statistical impossibility — unless, of course, something else is up, which the AJC ignores.

On the occurrence of "transgenderism," Kimberly Klacik recently asked an important question with a telling answer. She asked, "Why aren't kids in the hood transitioning to the opposite sex? I know the answer, just wanted to see if you knew."

Interestingly, an excellent answer came from Sara Higdon, a self-described "transexual, Catholic, Veteran, minarchist/voluntaryist" who also happens to be a contributor to "Gays Against Groomers." Answering Mrs. Klacik, Higdon writes:

Well because the typical demographic is upper middle class white kids of progressive parents, for two reasons. They have time and money to worry about such things, and have been conditioned to believe through Critical Theory that they are an oppressor and there is no way they can ever escape that status, so they see this as a way to join an oppressed class for which they are celebrated for instead of condemned. It's the relationship between CRT and Queer theory.

Want to guess in what demographic Jen Slipakoff resides? (This will give you some clues.) The transgender craze sweeping America and various other parts of the world is not a medical phenomena, but rather a social contagion, fueled by the evil LGBT arm of the radical left, and aided and abetted by the likes of the AJC.

The biggest lie behind the transgender agenda is the notion that one can change one's sex. The facts on who is a male and who is a female are one of the oldest truths in the history of humanity. We shouldn't need legislation to protect children from the wicked lie that sex change is possible, but the left has brought us to this point.

Lastly, as Mrs. Slipakoff spoke before the Georgia Senate regarding the legislation, the AJC reported her saying,

I'm happy to report, she [sic] has never been bullied by her [sic] classmates[.] ... That's not to say she [sic] doesn't have bullies. Here in this room right now, they sponsored this bill and they're the ones that are going to vote for it. ... She [sic] doesn't want and she [sic] doesn't need your protection. She [sic] wants you to leave her alone.

Likewise, in one of the comments on the AJC article — which was a response to another comment — someone identified as "Benjamin McKoon" wrote, "Ever thought, hmmm... I wonder if this is any of my business??? Nope? Then shut the f--- up and leave the kids alone inbred idiot."

As the evil LGBT agenda has progressed throughout the U.S. the last several decades, "Just leave us alone!" or something similar has been a frequent cry from LGBT activists. However, as I've often pointed out, "live and let live" has never been a hallmark of the LGBT agenda. This is quite evident if we only look at what's occurred recently on the issue of "transgenderism."

"Just deal with it" was how a deluded Massachusetts male who's competing as a female — and helping his school win a state title this year — put it when asked about boys competing against girls in sanctioned competitions. To help paint "transgenders" as being "targeted" in Georgia, the AJC article makes mention of how Georgia law, and the Georgia High School Association, requires athletes "to compete based on their biological sex." How do you think Atlanta LGBT activists would respond to being told to "just deal with it" when it comes to this policy?

As was recently reported at Twitchy, the American left is filled with LGBT "mind your own business" hypocrites:

The radical trans Left loves to tell anyone who raises moral and ethical questions about the movement to mind their own business. Meanwhile, it's the radical trans Left that insists on making themselves a part of everyone's business — literally:

"Now bake us a cake bigot"



What? No.



"Stop playing that video game bigot"



What?



"Do not misgender me or we will ticket and fine you. Also get you fired"



You said for me to just mind my business.



"Pay for our surgeries" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2023

Georgia's legislators, and our governor, Brian Kemp, need to stand strong in the face of the AJC's transgender propaganda and protect children from the hideous lies of the transgender agenda.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com

Image via Pxhere.