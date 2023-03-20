Mark Levin utterly trashes DA Bragg’s case against Trump

Appearing on Fox & Friends Sunday, Mark Levin did a 15-minute guest appearance in which he demolished the case that may (or may not) result in an indictment against Donald Trump in New York. With the mind of a constitutional scholar and the plain-speaking rhetorical approach of a talk radio master, Mark left the case smoking and burning, a pile of metaphorical wreckage.

He also took on the Mar a Lago raid and possible indictments, and the Georgia case.

As is his habit, Mark took out his copy of and cited the US Constitution:



If you enjoy seeing Democrats’ pretensions punctured and their evil maneuvers exposed, you will love this:

