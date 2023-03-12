Liberal feminist Naomi Wolf apologizes to conservatives, Republicans, and MAGA

Because of lies … in legacy media — lies which I and millions of others believed — half of our nation’s electorate was smeared and delegitimized, and I myself was misled. It damages our nation when legacy media put words in the mouths of … former Presidents, and call them traitors or criminals without evidence. … The Democrats in leadership … have cherry-picked, hyped, spun, and … appear to have lied about aspects of January 6, turning a tragedy for the nation into a politicized talking point aimed at discrediting half of our electorate.

--Liberal journalist, feminist, and Gore and Clinton campaign advisor Naomi Wolf after watching videos of the Capitol riot released by Tucker Carlson, March 10, 2023

Naomi Wolf’s liberal credentials are impressive. Her mother, Deborah Goleman Wolf, is an anthropologist and author of The Lesbian Community, praised by many for its sympathetic approach to lesbianism (see back cover here). Her father, Leonard Wolf, was a faculty member of English Literature at San Francisco State University who twice won the Anna Radcliffe Award for Literature, and was a Yiddish translator.

Naomi’s own accomplishments are as impressive as it gets. She received a B.A in English Literature from Yale and spent 1985 to 1987 at Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship. She says that her initial time at Oxford was difficult because, in addition to the “raw sexism, overt snobbery and casual anti-Semitism,” she wanted to write on a subject that didn’t exist, Feminist Theory.

After receiving her B.A. from Yale, she returned to Oxford where she obtained a Doctor of Philosophy in English Literature in 2015. She authored several books including The Beauty Myth and Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalization of Love.

Feminist Gloria Steinem wrote that The Beauty Myth “is a smart, angry, insightful … clarion call to freedom. Every woman should read it." In Outrages, following in her mother’s footsteps, she argues for a liberal attitude towards homosexuality, divorce and prostitution. In the 1990s she worked with both the Clinton and Gore presidential campaigns, famously advising Gore to wear "earth tones."

Wolf has since admittedly got in trouble with the Left several times. She was suspended from Twitter for posting alleged anti-vaccination misinformation (apparently Wolf had not been informed that one is not allowed to state one’s opinions anymore; the First Amendment no longer in force unless one submits) and for comparing Anthony Fauci to Satan. Perhaps, given recent developments concerning Fauci and “gain of function research” (to create more lethal viruses) at the Wuhan Lab (about 7 million dead worldwide as of now), Wolf had a crystal ball. Further, the dangers of fast approval of new vaccines has been reported, not by right-wing wackos but by the liberal USAToday, CNN and Medical XPress. Maybe the self-appointed censors should respect the First Amendment and let people with a Doctorate of Philosophy that the censors don’t have speak their mind? Despite straying from the herd a few times, what is there for a real liberal to dislike?

Fortunately, however, Wolf still has functioning eyeballs. After watching Tucker’s videos, she issued an apology to conservatives and “all those who put American first.”

It’s tempting to sweep this confrontation with my own gullibility under the rug — to “move on” without ever acknowledging that I was duped, and that as a result I made mistakes in judgement [that] hurt millions of other people like you all, in existential ways. … I believed a farrago of lies.

It is reassuring that there still are a few “liberals” and “journalists” that cannot support hurting innocent people for no good reason. One had begun to think there were none left. Wolf deserves to be congratulated for her humanity.

It is also important to be specific. One much neglected specific point Wolf makes is that one cannot trust fact-checkers anymore because they are often part of the disinformation cabal.

While “fact-checkers” state that it is “misinformation” to claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in charge of Capitol Police on that day, the fact is that the USCP is under the oversight of Congress, according to – the United States Capitol Police.

Wolf also points out that when the tapes were released “Senator Schumer did not say … that the footage that Mr. Carlson aired was not real.” Rather, he warned that it was “shameful” for Fox to allow us to see it.” Similarly, comrade Mitch McConnell, always willing to do his part to damage the last Republican who actually won the presidency, “did not say the videos on Fox were fake or doctored. He said … it was “a mistake” to depart from the views of the events held by the chief of the Capitol Police” (that same chief who knew in advance trouble was brewing for January 6 and did not adequately prepare for it). Why is that, Mitch? What are the rules now that the Constitution has been suspended in the service of the corrupt uniparty wealth and power? The message from our overlords is clearly, “Believe us, not your lying eyes!”

Having realized that she has been played by her “tribe”, Wolf refers to the long history of lies about Trump perpetrated by “NPR, MSNBC, The New York Times” and others, lies that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian propaganda, that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, that Trump was a Russian asset, that the Steele dossier was accurate, that Trump instigated the riot at the Capitol (because his words to his supporters to assemble “peacefully and patriotically” had been deleted from all of the news coverage “I [Wolf] had seen”), etc.

Perhaps what is most astonishing about Wolf’s article is the heartfelt apology, not just to conservatives but even to MAGA. Yes, she apologizes to MAGA! Aren’t they NAZIS?

I don’t like President Trump [but] I have been lied to about him so much for so long, I can‘t tell whether my instinctive aversion is simply the habituated residue of years of being on the receiving end of lies. But I like the liars [in] our current gatekeepers even less. The gatekeepers who lie to the public about the most consequential events of our time and … damage our nation, distort our history and deprive half of our citizenry of their right to speak, champion and choose, without being tarred as would-be violent traitors - deserve our disgust. I am sorry the nation was damaged by so much untruth issued by [my tribe] …. I am sorry my former “tribe” is angry at a journalist [Carlson] for engaging in — journalism. I am sorry I believed so much nonsense. Conservatives, Republicans, MAGA: I am so sorry.

People are free to disagree with Trump and MAGA. That is, or used to be, the standard in the formerly free United States. That is why Wolf’s admission that she is not even sure she should dislike Trump anymore because of all the lies told her is so noteworthy. One must realize that the Democrat-Media Collusion Team does not argue simply that one should disagree with conservatives. Their deliberate strategy is to generate hatred for conservatives. Making hatred an election strategy is, of course, not wise and very dangerous but they just don’t care.

