Kari Lake on the verge of conquering the hell that is election impropriety

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph” or, as Kari Lake puts it:

This fight is so much bigger than just one election.



It's a battle to end corruption and restore our God-given rights.



It certainly hasn't been an easy one.



But the most rewarding struggles never are. pic.twitter.com/KP2Jb69Qsp — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 22, 2023

Over the years, Arizona has been in the hot seat for mismanaged and questionable election processes — there’s probably not a more well-known county in America than “Maricopa.”

Highly-suspicious problems on election day that disproportionately (or entirely?) affect Republican voters and candidates, especially when they occur consistently would indicate the potentiality of a scam; the scene below from the movie Casino sums up the Arizona debacles perfectly (language warning):

Arizona, a land of deep darkness, now lightens to twilight, before the day inevitably breaks with disinfecting sunlight; Ernest Hemingway said, “night is always darker before the dawn” but Lake says this:

“For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.” -Luke 8:17 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 23, 2023

An order filed yesterday by the state’s Supreme Court delivered Lake and every American (whether they acknowledge it or not) a decisive win in the fight for free and fair elections; from the court document:

It is further ordered granting review…of the complaint challenges [of] the Maricopa County Recorder’s application of signature-verification policies during the election.

For context: Lake and her legal team alleged that under the direction of Democrat Adrian Fontes, the Maricopa County Recorder’s office failed to follow the law during the signature verification process for mail-in ballots. The overwhelming number of potentially problematic ballots has the possibility to alter the victor of the governor’s race, and if these ballots are in fact fraudulent or invalid, the installation of Katie Hobbs could transcend plausible speculation and become proven fact in a court of law. Watch Lake break down what she calls “just scratching the surface” below:

.@KariLake: "We have 3 whistleblowers in the signature verification department in Maricopa... Who said that they were rejecting tens of thousands of signatures to the tune of up to 130,000 ballots that were being rejected... Somebody above them was sending them on through anyway" pic.twitter.com/cnccVZRtqp — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 14, 2023

I have to admit, when Lake entered the race, I was highly skeptical. I’d lived in Arizona for about seven years at that point, and I had seen firsthand the cowardice and corruption of the GOP apparatus, even though the dimwitted media referred to its leaders as “extremists” and “firebrand” Republicans (I only wish that were true). It’s a state party that has produced some of the most offensive RINOs in Congress for crying out loud — John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Martha McSally to name a few.

The second largest voting bloc in the state are Independents, and that’s not because they’re moderates looking for middle ground; constitutional conservatives have been leaving the Democrat-lite option in droves. Big Tent politics have destroyed the conservative values of true Republicanism; Lake was a former Democrat, and seemingly allied with Mark Finchem, a man who I can only describe as a “grifter.” (I think he still has me blocked on Twitter for publicizing his failure to secure elections while he was in fact a legislator, but then had no problem soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars to “fix” elections after the issues occurred. Once upon a time in 2016, Finchem also collaborated with Katie Hobbs, yes, the same Hobbs sitting in the 16th floor governor’s office in Phoenix, to hand over Arizona’s electoral sovereignty in a National Popular Vote scheme.) Additionally, Arizonans have been subjected to “Republicans,” namely Martha McSally, throwing away seat, after seat, after seat (literally). McSally must be the only politician in history to hand over three federal seats to Democrats in two election cycles and still find favor with the “firebrands” running the GOP.

Needless to say, I didn’t trust Lake one bit.

She “lost” the seat — nothing unpredictable about that in corrupt Arizona — but in a move I didn’t expect and unlike McSally, Lake isn’t going gently into that good night. Contrary to what I falsely believed, she isn’t a pawn of the Omniparty/Uniparty. She’s been ridiculed and scorned, even by her former supporters, leftwing pundits have implied arrest, and she still won’t stop fighting.

Lake’s resolve to secure elections as a private citizen will ripple beyond the immediate; see what Rogan O’Handley said about it here:

Think about this - there is now legal precedent from the highest court in Arizona that signature verification can be conducted after *every* election



They tried to stop her, but @KariLake is saving Arizona one fight at a time https://t.co/aa5mCNJihZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 23, 2023

Now, I can’t see Lake as anyone but the unwavering patriot of which Thomas Paine writes when he penned his first American Crisis article:

The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but [s]he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.

I can only offer a humble apology, and impart to Ms. Lake my sincerest appreciation for her undying service and sacrifice for this Republic I love so much.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.