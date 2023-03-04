Just how unjust is our system of justice?

“There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.” --Montesquieu

It has been clear enough since the Obama administration weaponized the DOJ and the FBI that there is no longer a single and equal system of justice in America.

There are two; one for progressive Democrats that essentially ignores the Constitution, and a harsh, Kafkaesque version for conservatives.

Remember when those Black Panthers stood outside a polling place in Philadelphia with baseball bats and Eric Holder refused to prosecute them for voter intimidation? Or when the Obama administration sold guns to the drug cartels in a pathetic effort to track them and ultimately blame American gun stores? One of those guns killed a U.S. Border Patrol agent. And when subpoenaed, Eric Holder refused to comply and was not held in contempt. That was just the beginning.

The left thought Trump’s 2015 presidential candidacy was a joke. As it gained steam, they strategized; Ah, how about we accuse him of colluding with Russia to get elected? That was Hillary’s bright idea – he stole the election with Russia’s help! The Democrat sheep all gleefully followed her and the FBI/DOJ lead. The media gleefully embraced the hoax. They published fiction and won Pulitzers. Now that the truth is out, if they had a smidgeon of moral sense, they would all return their Pulitizers, resign, or be fired.

Donald Trump was the best president to come along in decades for all the right reasons: Energy independence, low unemployment, low inflation; he was tough on China, he got NATO to pay more of their fair share of their own defense, secured the southern border and started no wars. He would have extricated us from Afghanistan peacefully. He was not a politician; he was a successful businessman and he ran the country like the business it is. His candidacy, once it became clear he could actually win, was a nightmare for the left. They did everything they could think of to sabotage the man’s campaign and presidency. In 2016, they employed every kind of election fraud in their black bag of tricks to defeat him.

Once elected, he was true to his word to “drain the swamp” and that was more than anathema to the left. It struck terror in their cold, power-mad hearts.

“We are not to simply bandage the wounds of victims beneath the wheels of injustice, we are to drive a spoke into the wheel itself.” --Dietrich Bonhoeffer

The shock of Trump’s election incited the deep state to redouble their efforts at criminalizing patriotism and our constitutional respect for law and order.

As the 2020 election approached, they asked “What now?” Hmmm. How about a pandemic? Good idea. We’ve practiced for it, planned for it at Event 201. Employ! That will work; fear always works. We’ll scare the people into submission while we implement our totalitarian and possible depopulation scheme.

The media, of course, was wholly onboard; and they got paid big bucks for their compliance. Pundits like Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd, George Stephanopoulos, Rachel Maddow, etc. don’t regret one word of their participation in these hoaxes that have done such terrible damage to the nation and its people. They do not regret pushing a largely untested vaccine which has harmed hundreds of thousands of people and will never apologize for foisting the lockdowns, mask mandates on an unsuspecting public. They will push those stories all day long without a shred of guilt that the propaganda they spewed 24/7 was all lies. They will never admit they were wrong. They know, in their heart of hearts, that an overwhelming majority of the American people are sheep who will believe whatever they say or is published in the NYT.

“...most men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution.” --Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Huxley was prescient; he foresaw Klaus Schwab and his dream of The Great Reset.

This past week both FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland were called before House committees.

Both of them are evil little trolls who are each a master of dissemblance; they do not answer the questions they are asked. They think they are so clever, so savvy, but they consistently betray their own moral vacuity. These are actually evil little people, in spirit if not in stature, as were so many of their predecessors – Eric Holder, Loretta Lunch, Jim Comey, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, to name a few.

Wray and Garland are both classic Marxists;

“Marxism is inherently totalitarian. It recognizes no moral limits on the state. It’s the convenient ideology for aspiring tyrants. It also retains its appeal for intellectuals who have proved equally skillful at rationalizing abuses of power and at exculpating themselves.” --Joseph Sobran

Wray and Garland both seem to have materialized from the pages of Darkness at Noon. That the Democrats embrace and approve of them is a sad commentary on the state of their party and the nation.

The events of Jan. 6, 2020, once things turned rough, were a Democrat-planned piece of theater orchestrated to criminalize any and every American who happened to be there. The left wants any citizen who opposes their globalist agenda to be deemed a domestic terrorist. The crowd on Jan. 6 was chock full of undercover Capitol police, Antifa, BLM and FBI thugs whose job it was to make the peaceful Trump supporters look bad. There is simply no doubt about that now.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted, hoped and planned for things to turn violent.

The CIA and FBI have turned away from investigating foreign threats (like China) and against law-abiding Americans, especially conservative and/or Christian Americans. Turns out the Church Committee did not effectively reform those institutions as promised.

The FBI/DOJ/CIA/DNC complex robbed Trump of his 2020 victory because he was and remains a threat to their personal wealth and power.

Now our blighted and corrupt administration is fighting a proxy war with Russia over the national security of their eastern border which is insignificant to America. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says this is the most important issue on the planet? China is our most dangerous adversary, not Russia. Biden is a controlled asset of the CCP. That should be obvious to everyone by now. The American president is doing China’s bidding but he owes those Ukrainian oligarchs a great deal for all the millions they funneled to the Biden family. We American citizens are toast unless the squishy Republicans develop a spine. Their most unforgivable inaction? They have let those J6 prisoners rot in jail for two years without a fight.

The despicable, mocking “testimonies” of Wray and Garland should jump-start anti-progressive activism among all Americans; these men and their minions are malevolent. They have contempt for the American people. They have no respect for our Constitution, our system of justice as it is meant to be, or our reverence for equality of opportunity. They defend allowing abusive protesters to harass Supreme Court Justices; they send FBI goons with guns to arrest a pastor who prays near an abortion clinic and to the homes of anyone who was present in D.C. on Jan. 6 but they allow Antifa and BLM rioters to operate with impunity. They support the two systems of justice as exactly how things should be; they are elites, we are deplorables. Comply and be quiet or suffer the consequences. Our system is unjust; it’s Stalinist and it’s a tragedy.

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

― Benjamin Franklin

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License