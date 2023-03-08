Joe Rogan says he would vote Trump, Biden mentally 'gone'

Podcaster Joe Rogan labeled President Joe Biden as mentally "gone" and said he would vote for former president Donald Trump rather than Biden.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with British standup comedian Russell Brand about the Biden administration, noting that officials have been chosen for their identities rather than their experience.

Rogan explained why he won't vote for Biden in 2024, labeling the president's Cabinet as a "sideshow of diversity."

"I would vote for Trump before I'd vote for Biden. Just 'cause I think with Biden, like, he's gone. Like, you know, he's gone. You're gonna be relying on his Cabinet. And I knew his Cabinet would be this f------ sideshow of diversity — which is exactly what it is," he said.

Rogan continued by referencing Sam Brinton, a former Department of Energy (DOE) official under the Biden administration, who faces multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing women's luggage at airports.

Brinton identifies as "non-binary." The DOE fired him over his alleged crimes.

"That one person who stole all the women's clothes. That Sam Brinton — that's a diversity hire," Rogan said.

"You just said, 'Oh, look at this. A man who dresses like a woman and has a beard and a mustache, but also wears lipstick. This is perfect for us. I don't give a f--- what this guy's good at or bad at. I don't give a f--- what their credentials are. This makes us look like we're inclusive. This makes us look like we're on the right side, so let's hire this person," he continued.

"You can't have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry's. You certainly can't have those kind of people running the f------ most powerful government the world's ever known. It's nuts. It's nonsense," he added.

Brand agreed with Rogan, claiming that Biden is the "perfect president for the time."

"Cause he's, like, the perfect metaphor of what it is," Brand said. "This system is over. And for all of the talk of diversity, what have you got? You've got a career politician, White male that's falling apart before your very eyes."

Brand added that Democrats have managed to "make ordinary Americans hate each other."

"You can't criminalize half of a country and say that they're far-right fascists any more than you can say that in my view, extreme leftists," he said.

In June 2022, while speaking with actress Gina Carano, Rogan said he would support Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he ran for president in 2024.

Image: Joe Rogan. Credit: OkiePatriot 76 TV via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).