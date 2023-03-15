J6 defendant who walked into Capitol through an open door, spent less than a minute inside and left when asked by a Capitol Cop, faces prison

By any standard, the treatment of January 6 defendants has been a disgrace to the Department of Justice, the DC federal bench, and the Constitution. Scores of people have been held in inhumane conditions in the DC Gulag, denied their constitutional right to speedy trial, and denied access to exculpatory evidence. The blanket media coverage excoriating them as “violent insurrectionists” has prevented these constitutional outrages from becoming a national scandal.

But there is a chance, a small chance, that the release of CCTV Capitol video by Speaker McCarthy may change the national consensus (other than in conservative media) that there is nothing to see here, they are getting what they deserve. One such instance powered by the video release is the case of Daniel Goodwin, who faces federal prison via DOJ prosecutors. Goodwin’s crime was simply walking through an open door into the Capitol, spending less than a minute inside, and immediately leaving when asked to do so by a Capitol policeman.

Goodwin (in red cap) heading out the door after 35 seconds in the Capitol

Last night, Tucker Carlson presented the video and spoke to Goodwin and his lawyer: (transcript via Grabien)

“One of the things we learned, maybe the main thing we learned when we finally got access to thousands of hours of surveillance footage that the January 6th Committee had been hiding is that some people the media told you were terrorists, they were terrorists, needed to go to prison, and who did go to prison, actually never committed terrorism of any kind. Just the opposite. They just kind of wandered through the Capitol Building. That’s true of Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon shaman who people in the media told you should be killed. But he’s hardly the only one. This is video of a man called Daniel Goodwyn walking through the Capitol through an open door on January 6, 2021 at exactly 3:32 P.M. That is long after the doors were breached. Now, we got this video, the one you’re watching now, from the speaker of the House’s office earlier this month. Mr. Goodwyn’s attorney tells us that the legal team was also provided this video. In it you can clearly see that Goodwyn was inside for less than a minute. When he was asked to leave, he left. So, there’s no dispute about any of that. It’s all on tape. But the DoJ is still trying to send Daniel Goodwyn to prison. In the meantime, they have completely wrecked his life. Daniel Goodwyn joins us now, along with his lawyer Carol Stewart. Thanks to both of you for coming on. First to you, Daniel. Your story, I think, is similar to the story of many people in your position, but just give us a sense of what the federal government has done to you for the crime of wandering around the Capitol for one minute and leaving when asked.”

GOODWYN: “Thanks for having me on, Tucker. Yeah, what they’ve done is, I had to spend about a month incarcerated pre-trial and then about a year in pre-trial home confinement. I was facing 20 years and now I’m still facing one year.”

Carlson: “You’re facing a full year in prison for that?”

GOODWYN: “That’s right. I was in there for less than a minute.”

Carlson: “And I just want to be as fair and transparent as possible. Is there anything you’re leaving out? Did you commit vandalism? Did you hurt anyone?”

GOODWYN: “It’s actually in the documents that I even said I didn’t steal anything, I didn’t break anything, you know, I didn’t hurt anyone or anything like that.”

Carlson: “So, I mean, how is what they’re doing to you allowed in this country? You seem like a political prisoner. What would be another name for it?”

GOODWYN: “Political hostage, because prisoners have rights. They have taken many of our rights away as January 6ers.”

Carlson: “It’s disgusting.”

Here is the video:

