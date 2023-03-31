Fire Rochelle Walensky

In an administration plagued with incompetence, the Centers for Disease Control stands out.

According to JustTheNews:

The CDC found itself hoist with its own petard by making 25 basic statistical and numerical errors related to COVID-19, particularly with regard to children, while purporting to expose COVID vaccine misinformation, according to an analysis led by University of California San Francisco epidemiologists. The preprint , which has not yet been peer-reviewed, documented 20 errors that "exaggerated the severity of the COVID-19 situation" and three that "simultaneously exaggerated and downplayed" severity, while one each was neutral or exaggerated vaccine risks. More than half were from 2022, but nearly as many were made in the first two months of 2023 as in all of 2021, they found.

These errors were hideous, suggesting an agency filled with ignoramii who shouldn't be allowed anywhere near medical data, let alone taking a government salary for it, nor advising the public, but they weren't ordinary errors.

They involved ...

The errors all skewed one way -- towards lockdowns and closed schools.

And by the wildest of coincidences, that was exactly what the teachers' unions, which were caught issuing orders to the CDC under cover of darkness, had wanted all along. Show me an order from the right political source, and CDC will make the data "fit" even if it makes them look like ignorant boobs. They mean to please.