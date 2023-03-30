It’s time the media and other Democrats stopped misleading the public that they believe in equal treatment and that no one is above the law

As the media and other Democrats salivate about Trump being charged with a crime in one of the many witch hunts, they should be asked some questions. They say he must be charged because we need election fairness and no one is above the law.

So here is a sample of what politicians and bureaucrats have done in the last 12 years, and I wonder what people think is the bigger threat and who was actually above the law.

The Obama IRS targeting political opponents in an effort to silence them before elections.

It was a clear violation of the First Amendment, yet every participant of the government was above the law. They destroyed computers and lied to Congress, but the Justice Department let them off.

The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement with dozens of conservative groups that claimed the Internal Revenue Service unfairly scrutinized them based on their political leanings when they sought a tax-exempt status, court documents showed.

The Justice Department was involved from the start.

Obama Justice Department Was Involved In IRS Targeting, Lerner Emails Reveal The documents prove that Lois Lerner met with DOJ’s Election Crimes Division a month before the 2010 elections. It has to be embarrassing to the DOJ, which may not be the most impartial one to be investigating the IRS. In fact, the DOJ withheld over 800 pages of Lerner documents citing "taxpayer privacy" and "deliberative privilege." Yet these internal DOJ documents show Ms. Lerner was talking to DOJ officials about prosecuting tax-exempt entities (yes, criminally!) two years before the IRS conceded there was inappropriate targeting.

It sure helps a criminal when a biased political supporter conducts the pretend investigation.

It looks like the Biden IRS is still targeting political enemies instead of doing their job. I have been a CPA for 46 years and not once have I seen a house call. Should we trust the IRS with 87,000 more agents?

Hillary and her aides actively destroying documents and equipment, as they violated several laws according to James Comey. Yet they all were above the law.

Comey: "No reasaonable prosecutor...." (YouTube screengrab)

Hillary selling access to foreign parties after taking massive amounts of money for her Foundation and family.

More than half the people outside the government who met with Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money — either personally or through companies or groups — to the Clinton Foundation

Hillary and the DNC paying over $10 million to a foreign national to create a fictitious dossier to destroy Trump.

Hillary and the DNC lying to the FEC that the payments for the dossier were for legal fees. The lies were obviously meant to mislead and hide the truth, yet no DA in New York investigated.

Numerous FBI officials lying to the FISA court to get permission to illegally spy on associates of Trump.

The perjurers have been above the law and yet we don't see the media and other Democrats demanding they be prosecuted.

Fake stories and witch hunts on Russian collusion.

The media and other Democrats knew there was no evidence of illegality or collusion, yet the stories persisted for years for the sole purpose of destroying a President whom they disagreed with.

The government, journalists, and former intelligence officials colluded to bury the story of Biden family corruption specifically to hide the truth before an election. Biden didn't pay anybody to squelch the story. They did it because they were actively campaigning for him.

Hunter's business partner visited the White House sixteen times while Joe was VP yet somehow the media, who say they care about facts and corruption, still don't care. Democrats also pretend that Joe is telling the truth when he said he never had anything to do with Hunter's business deal and that he and his family never received money from foreign sources.

Isn't it time that journalists and other Democrats stopped intentionally misleading the public that they believe the Justice Department is impartial and that no one is above the law. It is such an obvious lie -- yet none of the people pretending to be fact checkers call them out because they are just as dishonest.