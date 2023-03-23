It’s the ACA anniversary, and Kamala Harris misses the mark with laughable video meant to be sentimental

Kamala Harris’s reputation as a dependable and eager notch on the ol’ bedpost makes for some solid although invented social media content — just the other day, I stumbled across an edited video which showed her masterfully flipping hot dogs through her fingers as a boomerang sound whirred in the background, and the VP saying something to the effect of “wouldn’t you like to know” where she learned such a skill. (Although it was crass, it was very funny.)

On the other hand, Harris also has a dingbat reputation, and evidence of that doesn’t need to be faked. Today marked the 13th anniversary of Obama’s signature calamity, the “Affordable Care Act” being signed into law, and Harris felt the need to commemorate the occasion with a brief address intended to be heartfelt and sincere. However, she completely missed that bar, but did deliver some absurdity. See below:

On the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, our nation is healthier, safer, and stronger. pic.twitter.com/1pEzuryjuT — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 23, 2023

Harris announced that thanks to that behemoth bill of mass surveillance and wanton spending, Americans are now “healthier, safer, and stronger” — but as always, facts don’t care about Democrat narratives. Just off the top of my head….

First off, childhood obesity rates are sky-high, and contrary to the body positivity movement, obesity causes a host of medical and health issues; from The Hill:

Rates of childhood obesity in the United States have tripled in the past three decades, and early data suggest already surging rates were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondly, “died suddenly” is now a circumstance that’s becoming exceedingly common, even in demographics of which it was previously unheard.

Thirdly, abortion is a “common experience” among American women, and with that trauma almost certainly comes Post Abortion Syndrome, a serious mental health issue.

Fourth, hordes of Americans joyfully donned the mask, even forcing it on children. As we know, masks have been shown to impede learning and cause severe developmental delays and are breeding grounds for harmful bacterial cultures — even the hard-left Atlantic published a “case against masks” on young children.

Do I need to remind her about the East Palestine train derailment? Are rapidly declining levels of testosterone in men a good thing? Isn’t the prevalence of addiction to pornography deeply concerning? Do predatory men in drag signal health and safety?

I could go on and on, but the conclusion is always the same: Democrats are the laughing stock of American politics, and rightfully so.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.