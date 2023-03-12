It’s a miracle! Media reports attest murdered unborn child is a 'person'

Most of the media along with the other Democrats have told us for years that the life of an unborn child, no matter how developed, is just a reproductive choice.

Yet when a murderer killed this unborn baby, at seven months gestation, the media noted the child was a person:

A gunman killed six people [emphasis added] Thursday night at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in the German city of Hamburg before apparently turning his gun on himself. The shooter was identified as a former member of the congregation, police said Friday. Four men, one woman and an unborn child were killed [emphasis added]. Police initially said Friday that a pregnant woman had died in the attack, but they later confirmed she was among eight people wounded. Her 7-month-old fetus died.

People in the U.S. who want limits on abortion, just like Europe and most of the world, and who want more Black and Brown babies to be born, are called anti-woman, extremists, and racists. The talking points say that we don’t want women to have bodily autonomy, the freedom to make their own choices, and don’t want them to have reproductive health.

A significant majority of Americans support limits on abortion…but not Democrats. They are the radical extremists, yet most of the media supports them and their policies which in turn makes most journalists radical extremists. On Thursday, Breitbart reported:

Senate Democrats reintroduced the Women’s Health Protection Act on Wednesday, a radical piece of legislation which would usurp states’ ability to pass strong pro-life laws and would allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

Is there anything more immoral or despicable than a party that would vote against providing health care to the most vulnerable, newborn children? Ones who just survived an attempt on their lives? Why would anyone trust these people to handle the health care for the rest of us? Who else will they just let die?

Yet somehow, the media doesn’t call these Democrats extreme. Last month, Fox News reported:

Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against legislation that would require immediate medical attention for babies who are born alive after an attempt was made to abort them.

Here is a serious contradiction that demands a response:

If a woman has a baby at home, but decides she doesn’t want the child and just lets him/her die, she will most likely be charged with a felony; it will not be called a reproductive choice.

Yet, if a woman goes to a Planned Parenthood for an abortion, the baby is born alive, and the clinic staff withhold care until he/she dies, it will be called reproductive choice. Isn’t that unequal treatment under the law? Maybe Garland and Biden could explain the difference when they talk about equity and equality?

