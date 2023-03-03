It begins: NYT and its Democrats launch bid to revamp Kamala Harris into presidential material

At the Munich Security Conference in February she announced that the Biden administration has formally concluded that Russia is guilty of “crimes against humanity” in its war against Ukraine and warned China not to assist Russia in its invasion. Through public-private partnerships, she helped raise over $4.2 billion to address the root cause of migration from Central America.

But Brazile doesn't want you to notice that. Then her piece gets worse:

Last the rest of us saw, there's a slow-moving world war on, in Eastern Europe and in the South China Sea, as well as over the American land mass. There's sabre-rattling about nuclear war coming from Moscow, along with scrapped treaties to prevent it. There's also an open border where five million unauthorized migrants have crossed into the country unvetted, and are still crossing. The aftereffect of this is that our bordering neighbor, Mexico, is in danger of falling to the newly empowered cartels.

Brazile goes on to argue that Harris has "traveled the country to meet with Americans," and met with "more than 100 world leaders to repair damage to our international relationships caused by Donald Trump" as her pitch about Harris's excellence.

As a consequential and successful vice president himself for eight years under Barack Obama, President Biden has a keen understanding of the job he once held and he has tasked Vice President Harris with major responsibilities. She has done an outstanding job and her record in two years stands up to that of her predecessors. Has she solved every problem? No, but name me one vice president who has.

I have watched politicians up close for decades. And‌ I have known Vice President Harris for years and urged Joe Biden to make her his running mate in 2020. I ‌believe that the criticism of her is unrelated to her performance as vice president and fails to account for the role she plays in the White House.

That's a load of laughs, too. Harris made gaffe after gaffe at that Security Conference, which seems to have only emboldened Russia. Here's what she literally told the European defense dignitaries:

"I mean, listen guys, we're talking about the potential for war in Europe. I mean, let's really take a moment to understand the significance of what we're talking about."

I wrote about that here on Feb. 21, 2022, noting:

Is this a self-absorbed fool who's just starting to do her "homework"? Apparently, she just looked up from her Instagramming and noticed that Ukraine is "serious" and now is announcing it, in case anyone at that conference or in the press dispatched to cover it didn't know. It sounds like something a dim Hollywood figure would say — Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Meghan Markle, Joy Behar, take your pick. Don't forget that a few weeks ago, based on leaks from disgusted staff, Kamala became rather famous for not doing "her homework" even when her staff spoon-fed it to her. "Staffers who worked for Harris before she was vice president said one consistent problem was that Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared," the Washington Post reports. One former staffer told the paper, "It's clear that you're not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work. With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you're constantly sort of propping up a bully, and it's not really clear why." This sounds like one of those moments.

It doesn't get more amateur hour than that, and that's not good given the chess pros we are up against with Russia and China.

As for the open border, and all that cash Harris has purportedly raised, I remember that well, too -- most of the companies coughing up for Harris's project were ones whose contributions enabled illegal immigration -- remittance companies, language translation outfits, big banks, job training, all of which make any would-be illegal immigrant's value in el norte that much higher Very few of these corporate sponsors were about creating actual jobs that would disincentivize illegal immigration. As for the invisibile architecture of capitalism that enables businesses to form and grow, Harris shows no sign of any cognizance of it. She's just about shoveling more money as her solution to the "root causes" of illegal immigration.

Harris has regularly horrified policy wonks on the matter with simplistic explanations about her mission like this:

"I do believe most people don't want to leave home."

Brazile also says that Harris campaigned for Joe Biden's failed attempt to federalize elections, led the White House's COVID vacccine effort, engaged in various worker-rights initiatives, and chairs the National Space Council, leaving out that all of these things were failures.

On the Space Council, Harris was actually a figure of fun, given her failure to do any homework whatsoever on her topic.

She can't keep staff. She repeatedly undergoes makeovers and repackagings. She's continuously unprepared.

Brazile, with unintentional comedy, declared that "Mr. Biden knew what he was doing when he selected Ms. Harris to be his vice president and had confidence that she would be up to the task of succeeding him if necessary."

Well, yeah, he did. He chose Harris as his impeachment and 25th Amendment insurance. The polls regularly show that even Democrats can't stand her. First lady Jill Biden has reportedly asked her staff whether there was "a process" for removing Harris from office.

She's been a disaster.

Now we see the Democrat establishment, led by Brazile, circling the wagons on its handiwork and attempting to boost Harris again, yet another big Hollywood-style buildup.

It's laughable and pathetic. As Joe Biden has said when questioned about his chops for office: Watch me. The same can be said for Harris, whose performance is so bad it's impossible not to look.

