It begins: NYT and its Democrats launch bid to revamp Kamala Harris into presidential material

With the 2024 presidential campaign on and most Democrats convinced that Joe Biden is too old to be president, the race is on to find some kind of successor to the doddering old failure.
Enter Democrat operative Donna Brazile who's penned a public relations buildup of Kamala Harris's execrable vice presidential record as the new pitch to potential voters.
The Excellence of Kamala Harris Is Hiding in Plain Sight
What?
Obviously, they're not going to be subtle. Brazile, who represents the Democrat establishment that put Biden and Harris into the top two executive slots, is laying it on thick. There's a halo around Harris's head in the Reuters photo accompanying the Brazile piece.
Brazile goes on to explain:
I have watched politicians up close for decades. And I have known Vice President Harris for years and urged Joe Biden to make her his running mate in 2020. I believe that the criticism of her is unrelated to her performance as vice president and fails to account for the role she plays in the White House.
As a consequential and successful vice president himself for eight years under Barack Obama, President Biden has a keen understanding of the job he once held and he has tasked Vice President Harris with major responsibilities. She has done an outstanding job and her record in two years stands up to that of her predecessors. Has she solved every problem? No, but name me one vice president who has.
Brazile goes on to argue that Harris has "traveled the country to meet with Americans," and met with "more than 100 world leaders to repair damage to our international relationships caused by Donald Trump" as her pitch about Harris's excellence.
Last the rest of us saw, there's a slow-moving world war on, in Eastern Europe and in the South China Sea, as well as over the American land mass. There's sabre-rattling about nuclear war coming from Moscow, along with scrapped treaties to prevent it. There's also an open border where five million unauthorized migrants have crossed into the country unvetted, and are still crossing. The aftereffect of this is that our bordering neighbor, Mexico, is in danger of falling to the newly empowered cartels.
That's some repair to our international relations.
But Brazile doesn't want you to notice that. Then her piece gets worse:
At the Munich Security Conference in February she announced that the Biden administration has formally concluded that Russia is guilty of “crimes against humanity” in its war against Ukraine and warned China not to assist Russia in its invasion. Through public-private partnerships, she helped raise over $4.2 billion to address the root cause of migration from Central America.