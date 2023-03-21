Is ‘face blindness’ a result of COVID-19 or government’s response to it?

According to a Fox News report, researchers at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire have reported what they claim is the first instance of prosopagnosia, also known as "face blindness," in relation to COVID-19 infection.

The study, published in the journal Cortex (subscribe now, operators are standing by!), is supposedly supported by survey responses from people alleged to have "long COVID." A majority of the 54 responders reported having problems with visual recognition and navigation abilities.

The study purportedly focused on a 28-year-old woman named Annie who allegedly contracted COVID in March of 2020. Researchers say that she had no problem recognizing faces before contracting the virus, but within two months of infection even struggled to identify immediate family members.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines prosopagnosia as "a neurological disorder characterized by the inability to recognize faces."

Assumedly Annie was properly tested and categorized for/with COVID. The study implies that the inability to recognize faces was caused by the illness itself, but something similar may be occurring due to the prolonged forced masking of people in general.

Indeed, studies have shown the forced masking of human faces for the length of the plandemic has made it much more difficult for children to identify facial cues and recognize emotions, even on those closest to them.

In fact, the extent of the damage COVID-19(84) policies and mandates have caused is only now becoming known. But those responsible would like to mask that, as well.

And those policies and mandates did more than cause our children to have difficulty recognizing human facial cues and stunt their emotional growth.

They have made it hard for many of us to recognize… our country.

Graphic credit: Schmector CC BY 4.0 license