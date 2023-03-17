How leftists help you

Progressivism's response to issues of concern to the proletariat:

Since 2010, GDP has increased 53%, from $15T to $23.4T. Since 2010, total government debt has increased 157%, from $14T to $36T. Government debt has increased three times faster than national productivity. Not to worry...we handle that by raising the debt ceiling, selling treasuries, and printing money.

Household debt is $17T. We'll help by canceling student loan debt ($1.8T). You can show your appreciation at the ballot box, or by early or absentee voting.

Inflation persists, triggered in large part by the post-COVID fiscal stimulus programs the government cavalierly infused into the economy after shutting it down in homage to "science." Maybe, but we can blame it all on Russia.

Recent bank failures have occurred, due in part to Fed-mandated interest rate hikes instituted to combat the inflation it helped start in the first place. We're on it. We'll bail them out, probably with your money, especially if they funded the Tech industry...big Democrat donors.

Middle-class share of the U.S. aggregate income has fallen from 62% in 1970 to 43% in 2018. Yes, but we'll continue to send blue-collar manufacturing jobs to Asia. Let them be responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, not us. And since most of the ultra-wealthy in the nation are now of the left, we're no longer too concerned with income inequality.

Health care costs amount to 18% of GDP, due largely to drugs, devices, and end-of-life care. Assuring universal access to health care through Medicaid expansion will somehow take care of that.

We have no border security...but lots of new potential Democratic voters.

College dropout rates are around 40%. A lot of degrees now awarded don't have any marketplace relevance anyway. It's all about indoctrination.

Male labor force participation rate has fallen from 86% in 1950 to 68% in 2022. Only natural. As we have evolved from a manufacturing-based to an information-based society, we now have a female-based workforce. A man's place is now in the home.

Over 50% of high school students report feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Kudos to the culture of victimized Democrat voters we like to create. Just an unintended consequence.

Major depressive episodes in girls have increased from 13% to 30% over the past 18 years. We'll make sure they get all the antidepressants they need.

The out-of-wedlock birth rate approaches 50%, up from 28% in 1990. The traditional patriarchal family structure has no place in a progressive culture. The kids will be fine...the government will take care of them.

Drug addiction, homelessness, and violence are part of the landscape. Diversity is our strength!

China is poised to overtake us as the global economic and military superpower. Not likely. Once the rules-based international order is established, China will have to take its place in the brotherhood of nations.

Progressivism's distractions:

Military aid for the benevolent Ukrainian autocracy to resist the evil Russian autocracy, to the benefit of military contractors.

Russian collusion and Russian disinformation.

Abandon fossil fuels to save the planet. Generate electrical energy from...?

Stamp out racism...quickly, before it disappears. In the meantime, keep it alive with identity politics.

Fight white male privilege with race- and sex-based advancement.

Government reparations for slavery.

Combat voter suppression. Minority voters simply can't get to polling stations on Election Day. They need absentee, early, and mail-in ballots.

Abolish ICE; institute amnesty for illegals.

Politicize the FBI and DOJ to advance Democrat political agendas.

Control public discourse on social media.

Deal with threats to democracy: the Jan.6 "insurrection," MAGA, fascism.

Promote statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Expand the Supreme Court with progressive justices.

Eliminate the Electoral College.

Ensure abortion access for all pregnant men and women.

Locker room access for transgenders.

Like the man said, "the nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'" Progressivism brings that adage to uncharted heights.

