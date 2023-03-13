House Oversight Committee has: ‘documents that show just exactly how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party’

Documentary proof of an American president getting paid off by our greatest strategic rival, if not enemy, is no small matter.

James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said some pretty important things yesterday, appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel. Despite being stonewalled by Janet Yellen over release of Suspicious Activity Reports from banks about Hunter Biden’s transactions, he has gotten evidence about Biden family receipt of money from the CCP.

What encourages me about his revelation is that there now are key forces within the Democrat establishment (which includes the legacy media) that see Joe Biden as a problem to be removed. His worsening dementia is becoming impossible to hide and his (really Dr. Jill’s?) determination to run for re-election seems likely to doom not only the presidential prospects of the party, but its congressional prospects.

A wipeout, especially if either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis were to occupy the Oval Office with Congressional majorities, could lead to doom for the party if it results in exposure of its mendacity. Both men play for keeps with their opponents.

With this in mind, consider what he told Maria (text and videos via Vivek Saxena of Bizpac Review)

“We’ve had a very good two weeks. We are finally having people cooperate with us. I think we all know the Biden administration is stone-walling. Janet Yellen is stonewalling, not turning over the bank violations,” he replied.

“But fortunately, since we’ve last spoken, we actually have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our community,” he added.

While he didn’t specify who these people are, he did claim that they have “ties in” with the president and his family.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys. And that would be four individuals who had ties in with the Biden family on their various schemes around the world. So now we have in hand documents that show just exactly how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party….”

He added that the evidence is “as bad as we thought.”

Perhaps taking lemons and making lemonade, Comer finds an upside to the stonewalling:

“It’s very concerning. And in a way, I’m kind of glad that the Biden attorney and the Biden administration’s been stonewalling us, because when I requested that information two weeks ago versus today because of what we have in hand now, we have a lot stronger case in court for why we need these documents that the Biden family’s withholding and that the government’s withholding,” he said.

“So they have unintentionally helped our case in our quest to get these documents to where we can give the American people the truth and the transparency that they deserve out of their leaders in Washington,” he added.

Here are the two segments on which Comer appeared:

Photo credit: AirTV screengrab