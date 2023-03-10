Hillary Clinton claims the U.S. makes it 'as hard as possible for women to have careers'

While speaking recently on something called “The Story of Woman” podcast, Hillary Clinton said that the U.S. makes it “as hard as possible” for women to have careers.

Really, former first lady and Secretary of State? There are countless female CEOs, accountants, doctors, lawyers, and store managers in the United States today.

No fewer than 60% of college students are female. Roughly 86 of the approximately 328 women billionaires on Earth are American, including Oprah Winfrey. That’s more than 26% of all female billionaires alive. (There are 195 nations on the planet. Do the math.)

Contrast this with, say, various Muslim nations where women aren’t allowed out of the house without male accompaniment.

Ironically, I’m sure ‘Ol Hil supports “trans rights.” And is against “appropriation.” There can be no greater appropriation than claiming the opposite sex’s gender.

Yet this is never even brought up.

Progressives, Leftists, and “transgender women” are hard at work trying to cancel natural women. Utterly erase them. Projection and gaslighting are what they do best. It is they who are making it “as hard as possible” for women to be recognized…and even exist.

That is the real “Story of Woman” today. A sad one, indeed. And all too true.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0