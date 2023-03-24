Gun grabber incoherence: Joe Biden can’t explain whose hands he wants to keep guns out of

The dementia of the sitting President of the United States is now so severe that he can’t remain coherent nearly every time he speaks in public. The entire world knows that leadership of the United States is in the hands of a shadowy group that controls the husk of a not very impressive man who was put into office as a front.

But on a day when other gun grabbers have been exposed as hypocrites for exempting favored groups from their fever dreams of gun confiscation, it is worthwhile noting that the POTUS is incapable of specifying whose guns ought to be grabbed.

Hat tip: Dan Bongino:

Photo credit: Grabien screengrab