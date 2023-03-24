Gun grabber hypocrisy 1: Bloomberg’s gun control stooge forced to squirm over non-prosecution of Hunter Biden for gun law violations

See also: Gun grabber hypocrisy 2: NPR gushes over trans group arming up and forming gun club ‘Rainbow Reload’

Michael Bloomberg may not outrank George Soros in the list of malign billionaires, but according to all reports, he's far richer. And like Soros, min-Mike buys political influence by backing others that do his ideological bidding with his money. One of his passions -- backed by his big bucks -- is disarming Americans so that the state will be all-powerful. When the state demands compliance from what used to be a free citizenry, it must be obeyed if the little guys are disarmed. Just ask Hitler's ghost how much easier it was rounding up the Jews once they were disarmed. Tyrants know that confiscating the populace's guns is the key to untrammeled state power.

They key to understanding the real motives of the gun grabbers is their hypocrisy when one of their favored class gets caught violating the laws they support so fervently. You see, it’s not guns that they object to, it’s guns in the wrong hands. Yours, for instance. Equal justice under the law? That’s something that can readily be discarded once the ordinary folks are disarmed.

Bloomberg is the predominant funder of a group called "Everytown for gun safety," whose “Senior Director of Policy” is a gent named Rob Wilcox.

When you’ve got scores of billions of dollars, you can afford an expensive and slick bureaucracy. Discover the Networks characterizes the group:

Describing itself as “a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities,” the Manhattan-based Everytown for Gun Safety (EGS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making it more difficult for Americans to obtain and carry firearms. For example, EGS opposes state laws that permit citizens to carry concealed weapons on their person. It also seeks to end “concealed carry reciprocity,” an arrangement that makes gun permits transportable across state lines and is characterized by Everytown as “a dream for gun extremists and a nightmare for … public safety.” In 2017, EGS pledged $25 million to fight the passage of reciprocity legislation. That same year, former EGS executive director Mark Glaze spoke in favor of a “government buy-back” program for widely owned semi-automatic firearms, and called for restrictions that would prevent even law-abiding citizens from procuring guns. Asserting that background checks “alone aren’t the answer,” he said: “To truly tackle the gun violence epidemic, lawmakers must go further – after the guns themselves.”[1] Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg created EGS in 2014 to counter the influence of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He formed his new entity by merging Mayors Against Illegal Guns (MAIG), which Bloomberg and former Boston mayor Thomas Menino had co-founded in 2006, and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Bloomberg is not only EGS’s founder, but also its biggest financial supporter. When he set up the organization in 2014, he pledged to bankroll it with approximately $50 million through his eponymous charity, the Bloomberg Family Foundation. His hope, Bloomberg explained, was to “make them [the NRA] afraid of us.” By the end of 2017, Bloomberg had reportedly spent some $135 million on anti-gun, anti-NRA causes.[2]

Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is a retired businessman that occupies the seat vacated by the retirement of Sean Duffy. While Rep. Tiffancy lacks anything remotely close to Bloomberg’s resources, he wasn’t make shy about confronting Rob Wilcox over his group’s stance on prosecuting Hunter Biden: ignore it.

In a hearing on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives yesterday, he cornered Bloomberg’s guy Wilcox over why Hunter has not been prosecuted for gun crimes whose proof is solid, even confessed by Hunter himself. A Dem in the panel tried to make a point of order to shut down the inquiry, but Rep. Tiffany just laughed it off.

Rush transcript by Grabien:

TIFFANY: “Mr. Wilcox, if a person lies on Form 4473 and is a user of unlawful drugs, you can get between 5 to 10 years for that, is that correct? Is that my understanding?”

WILCOX: “No, I believe Congress changed the sentence last Congress.”

TIFFANY: “What is that sentence now?”

WILCOX: “Up to fifteen.”

TIFFANY: “Up to fifteen years. Why hasn’t Hunter Biden been prosecuted for the crime that he committed?”

WILCOX: “I’m not aware of the facts of that case and can’t comment on it.”

TIFFANY: “Okay. Who would we talk to to see why this case is not being prosecuted? I mean, he said very clearly in his book that he used drugs, he had a gun, a gun, at least a gun — “

UNKNOWN: “Point of order, Mr. Chair.”

UNKNOWN 2: “Stating point of order.”

UNKNOWN: “Totally irrelevant and not germane to this proceeding.”

UNKNOWN 3: “Sir, he’s got his — he’s got his five minutes. Go ahead, continue.”

TIFFANY: “Okay. (Laughs) I understand why you do not want Mr. Wilcox to answer that question. It’s very clear why you don’t want, because there’s a dual system of justice in America. That’s was going on right now. And everybody’s talking about it across America. There’s two standards of justice that are — that are going on.”

The DOJ and ATF’s non-prosecution of clear Biden family crimes is explosive, a clear example of Democrats corrupting the justice system. The more often that Republicans make this case, the worse the prospects become for all Democrats in 2024.

Photo credit: Grabien screengrab