Greta Thunberg quietly deletes tweet from 5 years ago predicting only 5 years left to save us from climate apocalypse … and Tucker pounces

One of the more delightful aspects of being a dissident from the absurd apocalyptic climate doom cult is the ability to laugh at the decades’ worth of failed, yet quite specific predictions of disaster from purported “experts” that the media has gleefully trumpeted. The track record of the failure of previous predictions matters not in the least, as if mass amnesia has infected not just the media, but government, academia, and the corporate world.

Yet, all of these commanding heights of our political economy are united in pushing forward with ruinously expensive schemes that cannot work to substitute unreliable intermittent sources of electricity – wind and solar predominantly – that will demolish our economy and lifestyle. The conversion of our vehicle fleet to lithium-intensive electric cars and trucks ignores the world’s limited supply of several required minerals and the “carbon footprint” of producing such vehicles. Meanwhile, limiting the production of organic energy (carbon-based energy, in other words) impoverishes us and enriches Russia, Iran and other rogues, while degrading our geopolitical power.

Why are all the organs of dominance of our polity so immune to facts? And why do the media persist in blocking legitimate skepticism and doubling down on failed doom predictions?

These are the questions that Tucker Carlson took up in the first quarter hour of his top-rated cable news commentary last night. The large number of clips showing absurd, hysterical, predictions that are nonsense was hilarious.

Most telling is the question of why the media are so very perfectly united in ignoring the reality of their past doomsaying failures. Tucker leaves it to his audience to make up their minds, but the clear implication is that some unsayable, ridicule-inducing, “conspiracy theory” must be at least considered.

If you missed it, here is the entire segment, via Fox News:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Photo credit: Fox News video