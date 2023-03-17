Georgia Dems reportedly less than thrilled that Stacey Abrams wants to run again

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has floated the idea of running for office again after her last two failed campaigns, but some state Democrats are ready for her to move on, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Abrams‘ 2022 campaign outraised her rival, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, by $8 million, with the vast majority of donations coming from out of state, but ran out of money, lost the race and is still facing major debts. Despite her 2018 and 2022 losses, Abrams has not ruled out a third run for governor, prompting worry from some Georgia Democrats, according to the AJC.

“I will likely run again,” Abrams said in January. “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. If it doesn’t work, you try again.”

Bobby Kahn, the former head of the Democratic Party of Georgia, suggested Abrams would lose if she ran again and told the AJC it was time for her to move on.

“The party needs to move forward. And going 0-3 isn’t a way to go forward. Does she really want to be the next Guy Millner?” Kahn said, according to the AJC; Millner was a Republican executive who lost three statewide races between 1994 and 1998.