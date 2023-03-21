Fulton County, Georgia, is also contemplating lawfare to derail Trump’s presidential run

Hot on the heels of news that Manhattan’s DA, Alvin Bragg, is planning to charge Donald Trump for using private funds to silence a woman who later admitted that she never had sex with him, the Fulton County prosecutor’s office in Atlanta, Georgia, is going ahead with plans to prosecute Trump and his associates under RICO laws for daring to challenge problematic vote counting in Georgia. Tucker Carlson has warned that, if Democrats get away with using ideological prosecutors to attack our election system, the great American experiment is over.

I won’t rehash Alvin Bragg’s proposed Trump indictment. There’s been enough written about it over the past three days to leave everyone conversant with the underlying facts.

Still, for the Democrat establishment, the Bragg indictment is not enough. They need a backup and, according to a clearly salivating CNN, Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, has that backup in play: She’s planning to indict Trump and his associates for RICO (“Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization”) charges. In other words, not only will Trump be in the crosshairs, but anyone who supports him will learn that close association with Trump means that they are also lawfare targets:

Atlanta-area prosecutors are considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Investigators have a large volume of substantial evidence related to a possible conspiracy from inside and outside the state, including recordings of phone calls, emails, text messages, documents, and testimony before a special grand jury. Their work, the source said, underscores the belief that the push to help Trump was not just a grassroots effort that originated inside the state. [snip] Investigators have at least three recordings of Trump pressuring Georgia officials, including a phone call that he made to the Georgia House speaker to push for a special session to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state. There is also a recording of Trump’s call to a top investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in December 2020, while they were looking into quashed allegations of irregularities with signature-matching in Cobb County in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Willis kicked off her investigation in early 2021, soon after the infamous January phone call became public in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes necessary for Trump to win Georgia’s electoral votes.

Fulton County, of course, is one of the counties in which vote counting stopped for six hours in the middle of the night after the election. Going into that six-hour pause, Trump was in the lead. Coming out of it, Biden was in the lead. There were other significant irregularities in Fulton County, all of which the political establishment protected from any investigation.

And of course, that’s all Trump was asking for: An investigation. Anyone with more than a handful of active brain cells understands that there wasn’t some devious plot to undermine elections in Georgia. Instead, it was a request for an investigation, something that the Georgia political system wanted to block at all costs.

What we’re witnessing here, two and a half years after the election, is not the rule of law playing out. Instead, we’re seeing a determined effort to use the legal system to prevent a strong opponent of the Democrat party from running for office.

Of course, we should have seen this coming long ago. Since the 1930s, the left has been using the judicial system to rewrite American laws. Every one of the Supreme Court’s most divisive decisions has been issued in opposition to the American people’s desires when they’ve had the chance to vote on the same issues. With the Supreme Court temporarily blocked to those leftists seeking to bypass the American voters, it makes sense that the same leftists will pivot to the lower courts to deprive American voters of a say in presidential politics.

In a very important opening monologue last night, Tucker Carlson explained where the Democrats’ new tactic is leading America…and it’s not a good place:

We’d better hope that the Democrats rethink what they’re doing, or that wise judges ensure that the Democrats lose hard and fast. Otherwise, we’ll have transitioned from a constitutional, representative republic to a banana republic overnight.