Florida’s surgeon general is the first responder on scene…and saves a man’s life

Harvard graduate Dr. Joseph Lapado has been called a “quack” and “unqualified” for his traditional, pro-science approach to healthcare; unlike a certain Supreme Court justice, he can tell you the differences between a man and a woman. Thankfully though for a man experiencing a cardiac arrest on the grounds of the Tallahassee capitol, Lapado doesn’t specialize in “gender-affirming care” or “equity” medicine — he’s a real, and apparently very good doctor. See below:

After the emergency, Lapado even followed-up with a bedside visit, and according to a local Florida outlet, the unknown patient said the following:

‘A perfect stranger made a decision to give aid & saved my life, I believe he already has his wings… Again, I thank God for the blessing of continued life and the angel he sent me.’

However, mainstream media and the political left aren’t nearly as appreciative, and since Lapado’s confirmation as Governor DeSantis’s surgeon general, he has been under endless attack for his refusal to promote pseudo-science and Big Pharma propaganda. Last March and under the guidance of Lapado, Florida became the first state to recommend against the Covid-19 shot; last month he sent a letter to the FDA and the CDC detailing the “troubling safety signals of adverse events surrounding this vaccine”; two weeks ago, he noted the “vaccines” have a “terrible safety profile” and “no one” should be taking these experimental concoctions.

A CBS outlet ran a particularly hostile piece on Lapado, before conceding that the doc had zero complaints in the three states in which he is or had been licensed, and fulfilled “contractual obligations” of his employment — in layman’s terms, unless otherwise proven, Lapado is a competent, ethical, and reliable medical professional.

Lapado’s act of heroism brought to mind something rather ironic I’d once heard. My mother, a former instructor for basic life-sustaining care (CPR and ACLS), often noted that when the time came for physicians to renew expiring credentials, many lacked the fundamental skills and some couldn’t even perform CPR. Now, from where I sit, that’s completely understandable; when doctors practice medicine they’re not the first responders. Yet, a man who has been denigrated as a joke, performed exceptionally well in an actual emergency environment; under simulated conditions doctors couldn’t even do what Lapado did.

Thank goodness they’re not all Mengeles and Faucis — Lapado’s streak of heroism continues.

