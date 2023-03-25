Figure of Fun: Saudis depict Joe Biden as bumbling fool in state television parody

If Saudi Arabia's China-brokered "peace" treaty with Iran wasn't clear enough about Saudi contempt for Joe Biden, here's an indicator that erases all doubt:

According to the New York Post:

Saudi Arabia’s state-run television network aired a skit where the actor playing the president stumbles as he climbs the staircase leading to Air Force One while the comic portraying Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in horror. The skit poked fun at the real-life gaffes of the 80-year-old Biden, who has had a penchant for frequently losing his balance. In another snippet from the show “Studio 22” that went viral on Friday, the actor portraying Biden is seen wrapping up a speech and waving from a podium at the White House to two flags behind him. He then salutes and steps down from the podium, taking a couple of steps forward and extending his hand to another person, only to realize there’s nobody there.

The state television network, eh? That's one heck of a kick in the pants to the lowly state of the U.S. presidency that Joe Biden has taken America to.

I've suspected earlier that nations such as Saudi Arabia would have to be looking balefully at Joe Biden's constant senior moments and stumbles onto aircraft as he hectors them. I argued:

Joe complicated things further by demonizing Saudi Arabia as a human rights violator and then went begging to them afterward to pump him some more oil because he had shut down U.S. production, exposing the U.S. as both arrogant and weak, a lethal combo in those parts, and disgusting to everyone else. Who'd want to trust or associate with anyone who insulted your kingdom as a pariah state, then bent down to beg for petroleum products even as he denounced their existence and vowed to make them obsolete back home? All this, while stumbling his way across the globe? It certainly explains why the Saudis turned to China for their mediation needs. Biden's disastrous Afghanistan pullout alone pretty well told them he would botch it, and his mixed messages to them made him a repulsive player to deal with anyway.

Now it's clear that the Saudis were watching. Not only is Biden viewed as a doddering fool, he's also a figure of fun.

Biden's spin team may be convinced that Joe's stumbles, fumbles, and mumbles are just GOP points-getting, but abroad, everyone is watching and adjusting their expectations for the U.S. accordingly. That includes Saudi Arabia which just bade goodbye to U.S. mediation with Iran as China stepped in.

The Post noted that this is the second time in two years that the Saudis came up with one of these skits. Last time, they were angry about Biden's Jimmy Carter-like scoldings over human rights. This time, they've pulled up the drawbridge and sent a message to Joe that they've got new friends and he's become a joke.

None of this is good news for the U.S. Joe Biden may think his stumblings are a nothingburger but over in Saudi Arabia, they're television fodder for the locals and a giant exclamation mark to the U.S. that they've got an exceptionally unfit commander in chief.

