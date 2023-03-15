Fake ‘fact-checker’ finally gets it right: Joe Biden’s word isn’t worth a wooden nickel

Did anyone really need to fact check this story before knowing it was a lie?

Glenn Kessler at The Washington Post just came to and realized he’s been had: ol’ Joe’s “word as a Biden” is in fact a counterfeit bank note. It all began when Kal Penn stepped in as a guest host for “The Daily Show” and interviewed the biggest stooge in political theater, Joe Biden; see the video clip below:

BIDEN: It's "terrible" and "close to sinful" that Florida banned "gender affirming" surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone replacement therapy for minors. pic.twitter.com/AXfcbRQXGd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023

In response, Kessler penned, “Three reasons to doubt Biden’s story on his father and a gay kiss” — Kessler challenged the story’s veracity, noting both the version of events and Biden’s views on homosexuality have consistently evolved over the years.

This should be no surprise; Biden has enhanced his life stories for years. His lies dwarf George Santos’s lies, but the media never cared.

Heck, if we took Joe at his “word as a Biden”, he is a Puerto Rican truck driver who was very active in the Civil Rights movement, and was also arrested in South Africa while trying to “see Nelson Mandela.”

Biden had “no idea” that he filched classified documents for fifty years. Why was there no coverage when they found fifty more boxes in a Boston office?

In the past few weeks, Biden and the Democrats have falsely blamed Trump for the Ohio train derailment and the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank. Instead of properly blaming the regulators for their failure to do their job, they try to blame Trump.

That is like blaming Trump for the border crisis or perpetuating the false narrative that Biden inherited a collapsing economy with high inflation when he inherited a rapidly growing economy with low inflation.

Or blaming Russia and COVID for high inflation when Biden and his fellow dunces caused it with his intentional destruction of reasonably priced energy.

And his biggest lie of all: ‘No one in my family ever profited in China and I never discussed Hunter’s business.’

Kessler and almost all journalists never fact-check the lies that matter most. They just circle the wagons, and bleat out the same talking point that there is “no evidence” that Biden knew about Hunter’s dealings, asking what that has to do with Joe.

And the media cheers about how great the economy and Biden’s policies are as he intentionally destroys the economy; they actively campaign for him and run cover, seeking to destroy any Republican who gets in the way, no matter how much they have to lie.

The lies are endless.

“Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.” Is that what he says about his alleged hygiene-heavy relationship with his daughter Ashley? ‘Guys, it’s simple. We love each other.’

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.