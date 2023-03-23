Does Hunter Biden have an FBI 'mole' called 'One Eye' on his string?

Based on the revelations found in his abandoned laptop, Hunter Biden fancied himself as something of an 007 -- a man who hangs with spies, a man who lives fast and looses with the femme fatales, a man of luxury ... but now the reports of what that meant are getting very gamy indeed:

According to Miranda Devine at the New York Post:

Hunter Biden had an FBI mole named “One-Eye” who tipped off his Chinese business partners that they were under investigation, according to an Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus last month on gunrunning charges. The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing, who says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption — details he told the Department of Justice in 2019, which he says it ignored. Luft, 56, first made the claims on Feb. 18 on Twitter, after being detained at a Cyprus airport as he prepared to board a plane to Israel. “I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The U.S., claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer.

Hunter Biden was a spy runner? With an FBI "mole" on his string? In addition to his other international man of mystery duties for "the big guy"?

If the allegations are true, this is starting to look more and more like the Biden family's Chinese money stream, which Congress has confirmed clocked in at $1.3 million, came because someone in that group was selling out America's national security to its most formidable adversary.

Now to be sure, there is potential reason to doubt Luft. The feds charged him with gun-running and that isn't unknown in the deep-state policy circles Luft runs with -- see this group here. Luft also is in a legal bind, being held on charges and awaiting extradition to the U.S. Desperate people are capable of saying desperate things, so that must be considered. A third issue is the charge itself: Would Chinese spies or Hunter Biden's business circles really be throwing it around that there was a mole in the FBI who was benefitting them? Spies don't ... do that. And why would a mole be necessary through the good offices of the dissolute Hunter? If someone's going to sell out his country and potentially destroy his life by going to prison if he is caught, he probably wouldn't have much problem going directly to the Chinese for such an act and the fewer the people who knew about it, the better.

Those are the caveats. The rest points to Luft's allegations being potentially true, based on the miasma of other indicators.

First, Hunter was surrounded by potential Chinese spies in his business dealings with the Chinese and not just in the Chinese energy official he shared an office key with at Sweden House in Washington, D.C.

Those included potential honeypots comparable to Fang Fang, the woman who bedded Rep. Eric Swalwell while he was on or angling for his spot on the House intelligence committee until he was asked by the FBI to break it off.

According to the New York Post's Steven Nelson last October:

WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden’s “flirty” former secretary JiaQi “Jackie” Bao, who pushed for “Uncle Joe” Biden to run for president and has been linked to the Chinese government, is the focus of a new House Republican inquiry into the first family’s extensive overseas business dealings. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, demanded information Wednesday from FBI Director Christopher Wray on the Biden family’s links to Bao while Hunter and his uncle James Biden raked in $4.8 million from Chinese government-linked CEFC China Energy in 2017 and 2018. Comer wrote that “Committee Republicans are concerned Hunter Biden may have been compromised by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and foreign intelligence services,” signaling what’s likely to be a major line of inquiry if Republicans reclaim subpoena powers by retaking the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The letter says that Bao “worked for the [Chinese government’s] National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which ‘is in charge of China’s macroeconomic planning’ and approves any major project that receives foreign funding” and therefore “was linked to the Communist Party of China (CCP), her employer before the Biden family.” “After infiltrating the Biden family, Bao urged Hunter to encourage Joe Biden to run for president months before he announced and then supplied the Biden family campaign advice related to China,” the letter says.

So Hunter's lowly Chinese secretary somehow thought Joe Biden should run for president and had the temerity to tell the Bidens and the Bidens came around to her way of thinking? This sounds skeevy, like an influence operation directed by a foreign power. It's very odd that a Chinese secretary would be that opinionated and forthright to her superiors in a work setting.

There also was this famous email from the archives of the abandoned Hunter Biden laptop computer

“In documents obtained by Committee Republicans, Hunter Biden refers to the founders and chairman of CEFC [Ye Jianming] as his ‘partner’ and the vice-chairman of CEFC, Patrick Ho, as his client and the ‘f–king spy chief of China,'” Comer writes.

The f---ing spy chief of China? Guess he didn't report that one to the FBI, did he? He just went right on taking money through this company -- very big money from someone he called the spy chief of China and nobody quite knows what it was for.

There also was something else Devine found -- that there were signs that classified documents and reports were being rewritten as consultant papers and sold to the highest bidder. The Chinese may not have been the only beneficiaries of Hunter Biden's proximity to classified documents and Chinese spies. If that's true, then America was being sold out left and right.

All in all, it makes one wonder just what Hunter Biden was selling to the Chinese that they would pay him so handsomely for his trouble. It sure as heck wasn't his art skills. What was it? And who is this FBI cyclops mole known as "One Eye"? That is something Congress is slowly, surely, unraveling as revelations roll out and the puzzle pieces start to click together. Luft's allegations are important ones and should be impartially investigated for the truth of what happened. If it comes up bad, Joe Biden should be thrown out of office through impeachment, and maybe worse if the facts grow worse. None of these revelations so far make this Biden family business look good.

