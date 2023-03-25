Do Iran’s mullahs have a sense of humor, or do they lack all self-awareness?

My money’s on no self-awareness, but opinions vary about a tweet from Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that is laugh-at -loud funny when you consider the violent, lethal repression of anti-government demonstrations all over Iran for many years, and the imprisonment, executions, and deaths from abuse suffered by thousands of Iranian protestors.

I presume that the Foreign Minister tweets out nothing that does not have approval from the mullahs who control everything in the government.

This re-tweet presumes that it is an ironic joke, but I frankly doubt it: