March 25, 2023
Do Iran’s mullahs have a sense of humor, or do they lack all self-awareness?
My money’s on no self-awareness, but opinions vary about a tweet from Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that is laugh-at -loud funny when you consider the violent, lethal repression of anti-government demonstrations all over Iran for many years, and the imprisonment, executions, and deaths from abuse suffered by thousands of Iranian protestors.
I presume that the Foreign Minister tweets out nothing that does not have approval from the mullahs who control everything in the government.
This re-tweet presumes that it is an ironic joke, but I frankly doubt it:
Give them their due: they have a sense of humor. https://t.co/ajnQKMAVPS— Mike (@Doranimated) March 24, 2023