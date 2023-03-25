« Trump posts then deletes item threatening ‘death and destruction’ if indicted, showing him holding baseball bat with Bragg’s head nearby | 'Woke' Pentagon official 'reassigned' after Congress questions her anti-white tweets »
March 25, 2023

Do Iran’s mullahs have a sense of humor, or do they lack all self-awareness?

By Thomas Lifson

My money’s on no self-awareness, but opinions vary about a tweet from Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that is laugh-at -loud funny when you consider the violent, lethal repression of anti-government demonstrations all over Iran for many years, and the imprisonment, executions, and deaths from abuse suffered by thousands of Iranian protestors.

I presume that the Foreign Minister tweets out nothing that does not have approval from the mullahs who control everything in the government.

This re-tweet presumes that it is an ironic joke, but I frankly doubt it:

 

 

 

