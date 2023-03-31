Democracy in America on life support as President Trump is indicted

The indictment of President Trump is unprecedented; no president, former or current has ever been indicted before. But while that is an interesting historical fact to note, that isn’t the central argument against the indictment.

If Trump were indeed guilty of a crime, he deserves to be punished, irrespective of his being a former president. So, let's examine the case.

Let’s first look at the sexual affair claim.

President Trump has denied the affair with Stormy Daniels. Daniels claims she had the affair.

But a 2018 letter that surfaced has Daniels denying that the affair ever occurred. Articles from TMZ and CNBC reiterated her disavowal of the affair and the payment of ‘hush money’.

Let’s look at the ‘hush money’ payment claim. A letter from 2018, obtained by The New York Post, proves that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen lied to federal election officials regarding his $130,000 payment to Daniels, for which he was found guilty and sent to prison.

Cohen’s attorney writes that “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly.”

Since the transaction didn’t occur at Trump’s behest the entire case against Trump falls down like a house of cards.

What if Cohen’s claims were true that Trump had directed him to make hush payments to Daniels and the Trump Organization reimbursed him for the payment to Daniels, but billed them as legal expenses?

That would be a violation of the New York Business Record act and would constitute a misdemeanor. The statute of limitations for that has run out.

The grounds for the case are so weak that even the Washington Post has raised questions about the merits of the case.

So why is this all happening?

The election of Donald Trump on November 8, 2016, caused a political earthquake in D.C. and beyond. It was time for D.C. to introspect about why an outsider such as Trump managed to topple a seasoned establishment candidate such as Hillary, who was funded and backed by all the powers that be.

But the sanctimonious seldom notice their shortcomings; instead they react with rage when their foibles are revealed.

Hence the powers that be directed all their energies to the destruction of Donald Trump, the rare rebel who presents a threat to their monopoly.

The offense of President Trump actually occurred on November 8, 2016; his crime was challenging and beating the establishment; what happened yesterday was merely the formality.

There were myriad attempts before.

They claimed Trump won the 2016 elections by colluding with the Russians. The accusers had no proof of how the votes were altered, but their unrelenting campaign of baseless allegations produced the Mueller probe in 2017, which caused almost 2 years of instability and cost $32 million of taxpayer funds.

When Mueller failed, the Democrat-controlled House impeached Trump in 2019, claiming he withheld military aid to Ukraine to compel Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

As President, Trump and the US had a right to know if Biden, a possible future president, was compromised owing to his son’s shady business dealings in Ukraine. Military aid has always been used as an inducement to coerce foreign nations to act in US interests.

In parallel, the Democrats and their PR Wing that masquerades as the media invented stories to make Trump appear bigoted, chaotic, senile, ignorant, evil, and even a criminal genius.

In January 2021, the Democrat-controlled House baselessly impeached Trump again, for "incitement of insurrection" and "lawless action at the Capitol".

Next was the January 6 "insurrection" probe, which like Mueller’s team, consisted of those who presumed or wanted Trump to be guilty.

During the committee's televised show trial, only anti-Trump witnesses who grounded their testimony on baseless hearsay were invited, while Trump’s attorneys weren't allowed to cross-question these adversarial witnesses.

There has never been a day since Trump was sworn-in in 2017 that he wasn’t probed or attacked. None of this would ever have happened had he not run for President.

It wasn’t just Trump; his supporters were also targeted.

The protestors of January 6 were detained for prolonged periods of time and were given draconian punishments.

Parents who opposed their children being indoctrinated with far-left propaganda were branded as domestic terrorists.

The Department of Homeland Security branded opposition to lockdowns or spreading Covid-19 “misinformation” as a terror threat.

Last year, Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified that the DHS had set up a Disinformation Governance Board, that would sit in judgment of the pronouncement of citizens.

Prior to 2016, the targeting of political opponents occurred behind the scenes.

Obama’s IRS subjected conservative Groups to aggressive and needless scrutiny.

Obama's Justice Department tapped the phones of reporters whom they deemed as adversaries, dragged them to court, and prosecuted them three times as often as all previous administrations combined.

Following the election of President Trump, the actions are blatant and out in the open.

The proponents of these anti-Trump probes often claim that this has nothing to do with Trump’s political positions. They remind everyone that previous GOP presidents such as the Bushes were never targeted, to make the claim that Trump is at fault.

For that, we just have to look at the records of the Bushes as president.

They stood for everything that the D.C. establishment wants -- gratuitous foreign wars to enrich cronies, open borders and amnesty for illegal aliens, big government, security agencies that surveil their citizens under the guise of protecting them.

The Bushes were part of the convenient system that D.C. had built over the years.

There were Republican presidents and Democrat presidents, who disagreed on minor social issues, which was used to deceive the voters. But on all the major issues of consequence, they were in complete agreement. The system of deception continued until President Trump arrived.

During his inaugural address in January 2017, President Trump talked about returning power back to the people

The statement was a reminder to D.C. about their duty to serve the public. It wasn’t political or controversial, yet George W. Bush was in the audience and allegedly remarked 'That was some weird s###".

This is all one needs to know to comprehend the one-party system.

The weaponization of government agencies and the justice system with an aim to outlaw political opposition is among the gravest perils have been facing the US. This indictment of President Trump is like a declaration of a national emergency.

The schadenfreude displayed by figures in the establishment makes it perfectly clear what the goal is -- to eliminate all threats to their one party system.

It is time for the public to rise up against this tyranny; cowardice is not an option. There has to be a organized, focused, relentless but peaceful response to this blatant violation of Democratic norms.

The Republicans in D.C. must be part of this movement.

