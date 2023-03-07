DC City Council tries to undo the damage they inflicted on Biden and the Congressional Dems

When the Washington, DC City Council overrode the veto of Mayor Muriel Bowser and made into law a “criminal justice reform” bill that would have reduced mandatory minimum sentences, made serious felonies into misdemeanors, and overwhelmed the courts by allowing jury trials for many misdemeanors, they unconsciously laid a no-win trap for President Biden and the Senate Democrats.

Because Congress and the president have the ability to override DC laws, and because House Republicans quickly “pounced”(as the prog cliché inevitably has it) and passed a bill to override it, Biden and Senate Dems would either have to concur and override it – thereby enraging the pro-criminal SJW bullies – or be seen as endorsing a lunatic bill that would quickly escalate the already intolerable level of crime in the nation’s capital. So toxic was the bill that 31 House Democrats voted with the GOP, flouting party discipline and dealing a blow to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who lives in the long shadow of iron-willed Nancy Pelosi.

Characteristically, Biden dithered. At first, Biden told Senate Democrats last Thursday that he wouldn’t veto the bill. That put Senate Dems, who control the majority, on the hot seat. Senators Manchin, Casey, and Fetterman had all announced support, but if it came down to an override vote following Biden’s veto, every Dem up for re-election in 2024 – all 20 of them – would be caught having to take responsibility for the bill if they voted no. That would label them "soft on crime." And if they votrd yes, that would alienate the noisiest and most aggressive portion of their base.

Politico:

Biden’s lack of a veto threat might open the floodgates on the D.C. crime vote. Several Democrats predicted an overwhelming margin of support to roll back some of D.C.'s recent progressive crime measures. “I think that’s where most of the caucus is. Most of the caucus sees the mayor in a reasonable position as saying: 95 percent of this is really good, some of this is problematic. And we need to keep working on it,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) said after the meeting.