Colin Kaepernick runs over his white parents

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick apparently isn’t satisfied with his achievements. The forgettable virtue signal caller has already trashed Betsy Ross and turned the NFL into a woke disgrace. He poisoned race relations among the 330-odd million Americans and Nike rewarded him with a massive contract.

None of that is enough. Now he’s trashing the white parents who adopted him and raised him from birth.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Kaepernick criticized the generous couple who took him home as their son after his birth mother gave him up. He told the liberal network that they were “problematic” due to some comments they made about his hair.

Kid Kaepernick wanted to have his hair in cornrows like his basketball hero Alan Iverson. This author wanted that hairstyle in 1999 too. His mom said it looked “unprofessional” and that he looked “like a little thug.” As a former little white thug I once had a haircut that caused my mom to suggest I looked like a bank robber, a Mohawk Indian, and then cast member of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

Iverson had his own issues, but since when don’t parents get to have an opinion about their child’s hair, or actions, or clothes, or anything else without being slammed with the charge of being racist or “problematic”?

Parents have always done this. It’s called parenting. It has nothing to do with race. In Kaepernick’s case, his two white parents say they brought him home and loved him like a son from day one. They haven’t commented on his latest accusation, probably because they’re heartbroken. They spent the best years of their lives making sure the biracial boy who was not biologically their son knew that they loved and cared for him as if he was.

For all their love and effort, for all their striving and worrying over him, he’s calling them out over what amounts to the microaggressions of parenting.

Contrast Kaepernick’s comments with those of home run king Aaron Judge. Like Kaepernick, Judge is an adopted biracial star athlete. The Yankee who won Rookie of the Year and has smashed Roger Maris’ single-season home run record doesn’t run around looking for slights to call out. He runs a Christian foundation off the diamond that quietly helps kids, called All Rise.

Practically identical upbringing situations have produced very different outlooks. Where Kaepernick looks for slights to his sensitivities, Judge sees the hand of the Almighty: “God was the one who matched us together,” he told the New York Post in 2015. The superior athlete of the two, if one goes by their achievements on the field of play, Judge also has the superior attitude. He doesn’t trash his country or divide Major League Baseball. He’s never trashed the parents who pulled him into their hearts and raised him as their own son.

Kaepernick’s woke comments run the risk of hurting lots of black kids.

There are likely young parents-to-be out there right now who for whatever reason are looking to adopt. They don’t care about the race of the kids who are available, nor should they. They have hearts filled with love and a baby-shaped hole is the only thing that can fill it.

But thanks to a has-been quarterback who can’t stop running his mouth for profit, those prospective parents may wonder in the back of their minds if, after decades of love and sacrifice, their kid might be fortunate enough to become famous, and then use race against them somehow. You're welcome, not welcome.

Colin Kaepernick has paved the way for that. His comments may hurt untold numbers of black and biracial kids out there who desperately need loving parents today. Does he ever think about that? Does Colin Kaepernick ever stop to think about the real damage he does with each new accusation he lobs at his innocent targets?

A.J. Rice, is President & CEO of Publius PR, Editor-in-Chief of The Publius National Post, and author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, The Woking Dead: How Society's Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture.

Image: Adam Fagen