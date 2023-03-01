California attorney suspended for calling a male convicted child-molester...a male

The attorney who prosecuted a 26-year-old child-molester has been suspended by Los Angeles D.A. George Gascon. "Hannah" Tubbs, the convicted child-molester, started calling himself a woman only after DNA evidence linked him to a previous crime, according to law enforcement sources.

Shea Sanna, who had been the lead prosecutor for part of the case, was suspended after being accused of misgendering and "deadnaming" Tubbs, who, speaking of deadnaming, is now also accused of beating Michael Clark to death with a rock in a wooded area in Kern County.

Unbelievable. At least I wish it were.

Perhaps if the Unabomber had identified as a female and a prosecutor had subsequently "misgendered" or "deadnamed" him, his case would have been thrown out and the guilty prosecutor disbarred.

Sanna claims that jailhouse phone calls show that Tubbs was attempting to use gender identity to game the justice system. This accusation apparently made others in Gascon's office uncomfortable, which led to Sanna's suspension.

Sanna, however, stated: "I was suspended for speaking out against the Gascón Administration. Misgendering Tubbs while informing them that they were being played is just their excuse for the suspension."

Tubbs has a lengthy criminal history in California — and Idaho — under his given name, James Tubbs, and allegedly began identifying as female after being arrested in connection with a 2014 child molestation case in which he pleaded guilty to attacking a 10-year-old girl in a Denny's bathroom stall. Gascon's office sought to have Tubbs, now 27, placed in a juvenile facility because he had committed that crime prior to his 18th birthday.

Sanna says that, shortly after sending a tweet critical of former Gascon adviser Alisa Blair's handling of a different case, he discovered he was the subject of a complaint filed on Blair's behalf. He told Fox News Digital, "So it wasn't when I first 'misgendered' Tubbs. [Blair] did it in retaliation. Part of it, the reason why I'm suspended, is because I called out Tubbs to the administration and said I have recordings of him making up the name, gaming the system, joking about it and the date that it was made up. And I had reports where he's referring to himself as a 'grown ass man.'" Not a "trans woman."

Fox News Digital had previously obtained jailhouse recordings of Tubbs explicitly admitting that it was wrong to attack a little girl but gloating over the light punishment he had received. He reportedly boasted that nothing would happen to him after he pleaded guilty, due to the well known leniency with which Gascon treats juvenile defendants. Tubbs even laughed at the possibility that he wouldn't have to go back to prison or even register as a sex offender.

(The Fox News story, from which I gleaned much of the information informing this post, dutifully refers to the convicted child-molester, accused murderer, and alleged "trans woman," as "her." I can't do that.)

Image via Pexels.