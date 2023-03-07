Biden makes a joke so self-unaware and so close to the truth that fact-checkers suspected a deep fake

Self-deprecating humor can be charming when the person making the joke is being modest – dimming the brightness of his or her own shining light for the purpose of being humble. But when a person whose stature is already questionable, self-deprecating humor only serves to emphasize the speaker’s limitations. And when the humor is clumsily delivered, it actually makes the audience uncomfortable, feeding a mixture of pity and disgust.

While speaking to, and buttering up, an audience of firefighters yesterday, the President of the United States came close to making a Kinsley gaffe – accidentally telling the truth about his damaged mental state. Making it worse, he got lost in midsentence, paused awkwardly, and went on to deliver the joke that doctors wanted to see if he had a brain.

"And I had these terrible headaches, was diagnosed with having a — anyway — they had to take the top of my head off a couple of times to see if I had a brain."

See for yourself:

So damaging to Biden was this close brush with the awful truth of his mental decline that Twitter users questioned whether or not it was a deep fake:

A website called Misbar, that claims it has debunked several deep fakes of Biden videos, checked it out and determined that the segment was genuine

Misbar’s Analysis Misbar investigated the viral video and found the claim to be true.

Every intelligence service of every government in the world now knows what the American mass media still denies to the public here: that a sitting president is in severe mental decline, cannot speak a string of coherent sentences on his own, and is likely not in charge of his presidency.