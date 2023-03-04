Biden authorities diddle around without charging illegals who shot a bald eagle for supper

When someone harms or destroys a bald eagle in this country, the federal penalties are swift and draconian. Like it or not, it's the law.

But there seems to be an exception to it now: When the perpetrator is an illegal.

Breitbart News reports this story:

Federal authorities have not yet brought criminal charges against two Honduran nationals who allegedly shot and killed a bald eagle in Nebraska to eat it for dinner. On February 28, Stanton County sheriffs arrested two Honduran nationals found carrying a dead bald eagle after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside of the Wood Duck State Wildlife Management. According to a press release issued by the Stanton County Sherrif’s Office: On Tuesday afternoon at about 4:00 p.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle just northwest of the main Wood Duck Recreation Area that is located about three miles southwest of Stanton. The vehicle was located in a field and while having contact with the two males it was determined that they had a dead North American Bald Eagle in their possession. Further investigation revealed that the two had shot and killed the protected national bird in that area and stated they planned on cooking and eating the bird. Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted and took custody of the eagle and the rifle used to kill the eagle. The two individuals, 20-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and 20-year-old Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, spoke no English and only carried documents from the Honduran consulate as a form of identification, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

So there they were, all set to cook and eat the national bird for dinner. It calls to mind that over in Venezuela, the locals took to eating zoo animals to stave off hunger. But these guys apparently had money for an expensive gun, which rather suggests that the motive wasn't exactly hunger. The U.S. bird is an internationally well-known symbol, and well, illegal border crossers do what they want.

It actually calls to mind the 'conquest' mentality of many Honduran illegal border crossers, entering the U.S. illegally, waving the Honduran flag, and flashing the middle flag, such as this group I wrote about here. I took this television screen shot in 2018:

Or the Honduras illegal alien known as "Lady Frijoles," who had gratitude problems. For a small country, Honduras sure has a lot of memorable illegal immigrants.

Now we have the bald-eagle eaters, and the most critical element of this story is that the federal authorities seem to be hesitating to prosecute them, even though, as Breitbart notes, many Americans have been sentenced to a year in jail and draconian fines for violating the 1940 Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

It calls to mind that over in San Francisco, another group of Honduran illegal aliens, who were professional drug dealers, and went unprosecuted or saw their charges cut down to minor crimes -- precisely because of their illegal status. Then-district attorney Chesa Boudin explained that he wouldn't prosecute these fentanyl dealers on the maximum charges, despite an objective reading of the harm they had done, because it could result in their deportation. That exemption from prosecution for Honduran drug dealers is still going on in that city, with a recent move by one supervisor to reverse that drawing a big brouhaha.

San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, was forced to apologize for pointing out that a large number of her city's drug dealers were Honduran. This wasn't about the facts let alone the law. Identity politics and sanctuary cities top those things.

Seems that the feds are acting on similar logic in witholding prosecution for the Honduran miscreants, and too bad about the bald eagle shot down for supper.

It points to a double standard for the law, the triumph of illegals over law itself -- and the Honduranization of the U.S. system of law, with one set of laws to enforce for laaw-abiding Americans, and another set for illegal aliens.

If these characters don't get the book thrown at them by the feds soon, it's time for congressional hearings. Identity politics, migrant politics and sanctuary claims should never top actual U.S. rule of law.

Image: Monica Showalter

