Anti-liberty leftists are ghouls in the worst sense of the word, exploiting death and tragedy

Gun-grabbing ghouls have become experts in quickly exploiting other people’s pain for their political gain. Most people are repulsed by this kind of crass political manipulation, but the far-left has elevated the practice to a ghoulish art form to the point of normalcy.

Perhaps, that explains why they don’t want to take any serious steps that would work in solving the problem. Because securing our schools and not depriving people of their G-d given and common-sense civil right of self-defense would take away one of their most lucrative political and emotional opportunities.

We’re talking about their tactics when we use that word, consider the Merriam-webster dictionary definition of ghoul:

1: a legendary evil being that robs graves and feeds on corpses 2: one suggestive of a ghoul; especially: one who shows morbid interest in things considered shocking or repulsive

They are ghouls because of the techniques they use at every opportunity, rhetorically feeding on death and destruction for their crass political power. Which leads to the second part of the definition. Most normal people don’t have a morbid interest in exploiting a tragedy, or always infuriatingly accusing their political opponents of what they are doing.

By the same token, most normal people are repulsed by those who waste little time in racing out in front of the cameras to proclaim inanimate objects or innocent people to be the villains every time.

The recent tragedy in Nashville is the latest example, it didn’t take long before they were out in full force, trying to use it before reality undercut their gun confiscation agenda.

The top award for tragedy exploitation had to be the woman who crashed a news conference and kept on changing her story about how she happened to be in the area visiting her sister-in-law or a friend she met through activism. “Ghoulish gun control activist who hijacked Nashville PD presser impresses CNN but raises red flags.”

And, as expected, despite the fact that the bodies aren’t even cold yet and many details are still unknown, agenda-driven ghouls are already out in full force to capitalize on the shooting as an opportunity to push gun control.

In this case, the activist in question even had the talking points queued up on the Biden Administration deal with Mexico to crack down on Fentanyl and conveniently counter arms trafficking going south. How’s that for a fast and furious update on a problem they’ve caused?

There’s a reason why they do this, and in this situation, they were doubly eager to quickly set the false narrative before the facts became known.

An infamous Gun Violence “Messaging” Guide has been around for about a decade, and it shows the ghoulish tactics the far-left has adopted across the board, particularly the rules for exploiting tragedy:

#1: Don’t Hesitate to Speak Out. There can be a tendency to adopt a quiet “wait and see” attitude when a high-profile gun violence incident happens. The truth is, the most powerful time to communicate is when concern and emotions are running at their peak. #2: Express Concern for Victims (Without A “But”). It’s appropriate to open with an expression of concern for the victims and their families. … (T)he “but” breaks the link between the violence people are shocked by and the next thing we’re about to say. Our goal is to establish that link, not break it. So, we need to use language where our message flows from the expression of concern into our broader argument. It can’t be an abrupt pivot. In these situations, expressions such as “look,” “actually,” and “that’s why” work a lot better than “but.” #3: Don’t Assume the Facts – And Don’t Wait for Them. (T) smartest thing to do is avoid linking our message and arguments to any one set of partially-revealed facts. We shouldn’t assume the facts.

Note how these follow along with exactly what the gun-grabbing ghouls do each time to exploit a tragedy. Particularly the last point where the mass murder turned out to be trans.

Something they probably want to avoid mentioning in light of the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’.

It’s become so bad for the far-left that the logical laying of blame on the perpetrators of evil instead of inanimate objects has caused them to panic and complain that: ‘Some on the right blame gender identity and not guns for Nashville shooting.’

As expected, the usual focus by the national socialist media is dying off, with just the usual assaults on our common-sense civil rights. Who only have one solution, and that’s to take guns from the innocent. However, we know what works, hardening schools and having people defend themselves, even the Nashville chumbucket proved that.

But with the media contagion and the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ there is the uneasy feeling that this won’t be the last attack for now. Studies such as Mass Shootings: The Role of the Media in Promoting Generalized Imitation have findings that these occur every 12.5 days with these effects.

It’s hard to fathom that the media doesn’t understand this with articles that show they know here, here, here, here, here, and here.

There clearly is a connection, so will the media blame themselves for causing the next tragedy or fall back on their default of going after our common-sense civil rights? You probably already know the answer to that question, that would be like blaming trans terrorism on trans.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Photo credit: victorgrigas CC BY-SA 3.0 license