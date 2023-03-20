After billions in US aid (including a recent $1 billion pledge), South Africa is conducting joint military exercises with Russia and China

South Africa, alas, is not our friend. Despite decades of financial and moral support from the United States, South Africa is drifting into alignment with our rivals for global supremacy. Daniel Greenfield reports for Front Page Magazine:

In November 2022, Climate Envoy John Kerry announced a giveaway of $1 billion in foreign aid to South Africa. The failed racist state which regularly suffers blackouts from its socialist power system was being offered billions to subsidize electric cars and green energy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed that “President Ramaphosa and the South African Government have created a bold plan identifying a clear strategy for achieving South Africa’s most ambitious climate targets.” In reward for that $1 billion and the billions in foreign aid dispensed over the years, South Africa is conducting joint military exercises with China and Russia. The Biden administration had little to say except that it was “concerned”, but wasn’t about to tear up that $1 billion check to make sure that a crime-ridden country with $500 million in car thefts a year has all the electric cars its car thieves need to steal and resell. Naledi Pandor, the African National Congress’ Foreign Minister, a Muslim convert, claimed that it was just “an exercise with friends” and that objecting to her government’s decision to conduct military exercises with China and Russia was an “abuse of international practice.” The ANC government has the right to conduct joint military exercises with our enemies. And we have the right to stop funding the corrupt ANC Communist party destroying the country.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (YouTube screengrab)

Unfortunately, bad things are in store for South Africa no matter what the US does. Horrendous levels of violence are now commonplace. And matters could get much worse if, as appears increasingly likely, the power grid collapses. Frank Chung writes:

South Africa is on the verge of “collapse” amid rolling blackouts and warnings a total power grid failure could lead to mass rioting on the scale of a “civil war”. Western embassies including the United States and Australia have advised their citizens in the country to stock up on “several days worth” of food and water and be on high alert during extended blackouts sweeping the country. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national “state of disaster” on February 9 in response to the record electricity shortage, which has seen state-owned power company Eskom institute rolling blackouts – dubbed “load shedding” – lasting up to 12 hours in some cases.

In case you haven’t already guessed:

Amid the swirling energy crisis, the outgoing chief executive of Eskom – who survived a suspected cyanide poisoning attempt in December – last week gave a bombshell interview detailing the scale of the corruption plaguing the public utility. André de Ruyter fell ill after drinking a cup of coffee suspected to have been laced with cyanide at his Johannesburg office on December 13, a day after tendering his resignation in the face of political pressure. “De Ruyter became weak, dizzy and confused, shaking uncontrollably and vomiting copiously,” energy publication EE Business Intelligence first reported. “He subsequently collapsed, unable to walk. He was rushed to his doctor’s rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning, and treated accordingly. Tests taken subsequently confirmed massively elevated levels of cyanide in his body.” Mr de Ruyter took the position in January 2020, embarking on a major crackdown on corruption and organised criminal behaviour, including sabotage at Eskom power plants. His last day was due to be March 31, but he stepped down with immediate effect on February 22 after alleging that an unnamed senior MP in the ruling ANC party was involved in systemic corruption at Eskom.

If South Africa ends up hosting naval and air bases for the Chinese or Russians, the strategic ramifications are enormous, with the Cape of Good Hope commanding the passage from Asia to the Atlantic. Not to mention the incredible mineral resources of South Africa.

But I am not sure the current vector of South Africa is reversible. The African National Congress has always been aligned with communist ideology. Now, with the country’s infrastructure breaking down, itnis hard to see that course changing. It's another consequence of the disastrous presidency of Calamity Joe.