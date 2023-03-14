A Handbook for Climate Change Skeptics

Stephen Einhorn, a Cornell, Brooklyn Polytech, Wharton School educated chemist/businessman, has published Climate Change: What They Rarely Teach in College (Kindle 9.99, paper 20) with the intention of providing a reader friendly, handy, and thorough book that provides a straightforward approach to nullifying and disproving the claims of climate change fanatics. Considering the widespread acceptance of nonsense climate change scaremongering, we need the help, and he is very effective in providing some help.

Einhorn delves into the various scientific and rhetorical thickets to sort out the claims of climate fanatics and their proposals for solutions to their “crisis,” and he systematically refutes the arguments and the premises of their claims as not based on reasonable science but also a real danger to the economic well-being of both the advanced and the less fortunate countries. He accomplishes his aims in a direct and simple but scientifically based book that is a short but thorough dissection of the issues and an excellent put down/destruction of the claims that have become the basis for the Green New Deal and the campaign of the UN through its IPCC propaganda projects and the Paris Climate Agreement to push massive investments to “save the planet” and “prevent a climate caused catastrophe.”

The book is structured to address the list of claims made by climate scaremongers and then refute their arguments in a systematic fashion in order:

History and significance of the greenhouse gas theory

The claims of catastrophic warming

The sea level rise, hurricane and tornado false scares

The deceitful claims of warming-caused forest fires

The lies about heat waves’ human effects

The refusal to recognize the human benefits of a warmer planet

The false claims of increased droughts and floods due to warming

The unfounded claims of warming-caused species extinction

The serial failures of warming scaremongers to predict the catastrophes they claim will come from warming

Mr. Einhorn has a good time with these issues and then expends time discussing the critical issues of economic prosperity and how it is tied to energy availability (and that means reliable energy).

He devotes the latter chapters of his book to the histrionics of the warmer advocates and provides succinct and insightful critiques of their lies or what we might describe as rhetorical excesses.

I thought his comprehensive take down of Greta Thunberg gave her more attention than she deserved, but he pointed out she has more than 2 million followers on social media—and she is such an ignorant and bloviating easy target (and now is an adult)—so why not?

Every chapter is tightly structured, and at the end of each chapter Mr. E provides a quiz on the issues and some points of emphasis worth considering about the issues and the conduct of the opposition. He follows the excellent rules of storytelling book writing, debate—tell ‘em what you’re gonna tell ‘em, tell ‘em, and then tell ‘em what you told ‘em. Mr. Einhorn appears to be careful to achieve that standard of good rhetoric.

For people not familiar with the scientific method and the game of cheating on science, Mr. Einhorn always is straightforward and blunt about his analysis of the perps—I liked that.

I can recommend the book as a pleasant and stimulating read. I found it refreshing to read someone who can lay the issues out without any fancy pants language and intended to inform rather than impress the reader with the author’s erudition. In this case the book speaks for itself and does a good job of bringing climate change skeptics like those who read American Thinker up to speed and prepared to point out the unrestrained and ignorant advocacy of the warmers.

For years I have been involved in educating people about the warming/climate scare and getting them to realize that a warmer earth is a better earth to live on—that Carbon Dioxide at 400 parts per million is just a little over the minimum and certainly not the ideal for plant life, that a warmer planet will be easier on humans, plants, and animals, reducing disease and increasing vitality, prolonging life because death is increased by cool and cold.

Mr. Einhorn provides what the many scientists and engineers and policy expert have been trying to teach people—the warming/climate scare is a noble lie—it is perpetrated for political purposes and people will suffer if these warmer / climate people continue to have so much influence. No, US Navy poobahs, climate is not your biggest security concern—it’s the Chicoms. Nuff said.

John Dale Dunn is a retired emergency physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas