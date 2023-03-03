3 brave security guards disarm a gunman to prevent a mass shooting at a Florida club

Manuel 'Manny' Resto is also known to his colleagues as the “Puerto Rican Punisher”, a nickname from Resto’s previous career as a professional wrestler.

Resto has been a security guard for over 30 years and is currently employed at Tampa’s Mons Venus Gentleman’s club.

It was 1:15 a.m. last Sunday at the club when Resto noticed an approaching man wearing a red colored devil mask and wielding a flashlight. Resto initially presumed it was one of his bouncer friends pranking owing to his wrestling background.

But as the man came closer and attempted to open the front door of the club, Resto noticed the man had a gun in his hand.

The man's overall appearance and general demeanor gave Resto the impression that he was there to commit violence and kill multiple people.

Resto immediately grabbed the man's hand from behind and pushed him away from the door.

The masked man charged at Resto as the brawl began. A single round from the gun struck the front door of the club before Resto was able to knock it out of the gunman’s hand.

In seconds Resto outmaneuvered the masked man and tripped him to fall flat on the ground.

Next Resto pointed the masked man’s gun at him which enraged the masked man and caused him to lunge at Resto.

In parallel, Danny Baham, another security guard who was inside the club heard an exasperated-sounding cashier call him outside over the loudspeaker for help.

Baham, based on the tone of the cashier, realized that it was an emergency situation. He alerted another security guard and the two rushed outside, where they saw Resto valiantly trying to restrain the masked gunman on the ground.

They immediately joined in to assist Resto in attempting to restrain the masked gunman; he kept trying to rise up and free himself.

Fortunately, they managed to keep the gunman pinned to the ground at the doorstep of the club until law enforcement officials arrived.

There were about 200 people inside the club at that time, and thanks to the bravery of Resto and his colleagues, none were hurt.

It has to be noted that the masked man was physically larger and seemed much stronger than Resto. This makes Resto’s actions even more heroic. Resto revealed later that he was hit in the head by the gun several times that almost causing him to become unconscious

The gunman was identified as Michael Rudman, 44.

The police revealed that Rudman had two fully loaded magazines in his pocket and additional ammunition, knives, and firearm accessories in his truck.

Rudman who had a previous criminal record was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order.

Rudman is being held without bail.

Tampa interim police Chief Lee Bercaw held a presser where he commended that the two bravehearts for preventing a mass shooting.

Resto and Baham also spoke about their experiences.

What was remarkable is that both gentlemen didn’t attempt to lionize themselves as heroes. They didn't mention the obvious life-threatening peril they were in or what could have happened had they failed to restrain the deranged shootist.

They said there were merely doing their duty and referred to the club staff and patrons at the club as the family that they were determined to protect at any cost.

What was also notable was that the duo had a remarkable sense of humor about the occurrence. They frequently engaged in self-deprecating quips which were noted by the media persons at the presser.

In an era of the self-obsessed and the self-absorbed, the conduct and attitude of these brave men are very refreshing.

Resto, Baham, and the third security guard are doubtlessly heroes.

We think of heroes as brave and tough, but what is often forgotten is that heroism is driven by compassion for fellow human beings in peril and selflessness where individuals place the interests of others before their own.

We must hence celebrate the three men as humanitarians as much as heroes.

This incident will remind everyone of Army veteran Richard Fierro whose fearless actions saved lives at the nightclub in Colorado late last year.

Also, last March, Louie Suljovic and Cazim Suljovic endured serious injuries while saving a 61-year-old woman from being attacked and robbed outside their pizzeria in New York.

Also, last month, Ervin Ruhe Jr helped save a dog from a burning vehicle in California.

The nature of the news media is such that the focus is always on atypical occurrences, which usually means that only bad news is reported.

One cannot really fault the news media here if they begin covering every mundane occurrence the exercise will be rendered pointless.

We know how the coverage would have been had the shootout occurred.

However, the coverage of these acts of bravery where hundreds of lives were obviously saved has been relatively scant.

Perhaps it is time that every news outfit dedicates a daily or perhaps weekly segment to heroes.

We also know how the reactions from the Democrats would have been had the shootout occurred.

But now that a mass shooting was averted, not much has been said by the powers that be from either party, when in reality they should be celebrating the heroes.

We know some Hollywood stars are always willing to bail out rioters such as those who engaged in violence and destruction in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Wouldn’t it be splendid if Hollywood actually celebrated these real-life heroes by making movies or TV shows or documentaries about them?

Wouldn’t it be marvelous if these real-life heroes receive lucrative book deals or even podcast deals? Resto and Baham, they are both remarkably well spoken and have a dry sense of humor which could make them excellent broadcasters.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if these heroes received endorsements like the stars of showbiz or sports?

Wouldn’t it be glorious if these real-life heroes receive fame like those who portray heroes on screen?

Wouldn’t it be superb if Manny Resto, Danny Baham, Richard Fierro, Louie Suljovic, and Cazim Suljovic became household names and role models for everyone?

Wouldn’t it be remarkable if the gents receive recognition in the form of medals and financial rewards from both governments and private outfits?

Wouldn't it be inspiring if the two leading Floridians, President Trump, and Governor DeSantis, met and honored their fellow Floridians who saved lives?

Wouldn't it be great if the two gents are invited to D.C. and are honored in Congress and at the White House?

The US is currently plagued by extreme divisiveness most of it caused by politicians in their quest for power.

Perhaps a celebration of rare displays of bravery and selflessness will cause the nation to jubilate together and lead to some form of unification among the public and the much-needed collective elevation of its spirits.

The other reason is that a society that celebrates and incentivizes heroism and altruism encourages and perpetuates heroism and altruïsm.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab